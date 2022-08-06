Beyond the Illusion: Davi and Isadora hatch a plan to deceive Iolanda and take money from the woman: “There is only paper here”

In the final chapters of Beyond the Illusion, David (Rafael Vitti) and Isadora (Larissa Manuela) will come together to succeed Yolanda (Duda Brack)which is about to leave Goytacazes Fields and before she can, she will be surprised by the presence of the magician.

Confronting the girl, the protagonist will say: “So you know what hurts me the most? Even after everything I did for Toninho, he was able to exchange my fate for thirty coins”. Davi will then take Toninho in his arms and do some magic tricks to distract him.

Meanwhile, Isadora will appear at the train station, disguised as an elderly woman and will bump into Iolanda, exchanging the actress’ money bag for a very similar one. The dressmaker will try to escape soon and, despite not noticing the exchange, her rival will be irritated by the bump.

“Besides being blind, she’s rude! Ah, but it won’t stay that way! Stay there with Toninho and I’ll be right back. Come back here, my lady! I demand an apology!” snaps. In a desperate attempt to contain her, David will kiss his ex-wife suddenly, who at first will not understand anything, but will gladly accept.