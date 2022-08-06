Beyond the Illusion: Ursula is arrested for the murder of Abel; find out who delivers the villain

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/kWG4sbktx_U/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/kWG4sbktx_U/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/kWG4sbktx_U/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/kWG4sbktx_U” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

The last chapters of ‘Beyond Illusion’ promise Úrsula’s arrest. Well… Apparently, the villain will be arrested instead of her son, Joaquim, for the murder of Abel. The character’s son was one of the suspects in the crime.

+ Beyond the Illusion: Úrsula will guarantee her son’s alibi and Joaquim will not be caught by the police

And the twists don’t stop. Who will deliver Úrsula is Joaquim, her own son. This sudden change of the young man happens when he confronts his foster mother and says that she has turned him into a criminal. “I’ve done horrible things and I’ve never had a restful night’s sleep in my life,” he says.

He ends up raging all this when he finds out that she had kidnapped him, still small, from his real mother, Heloísa. What good is so much love if you made a monster of me? Son of a child thief, of a blackmailing profiteer! An assassin!”, Isadora’s ex-husband will shoot.

“He encouraged me to hit Isadora with the trunk, to steal the godfather’s weaving, saying that money was the most important thing in life. Because of you, I did horrible things and never had a restful night’s sleep in my life. Look how I look when I remember what we did”, shouts the young man.

After all this, Joaquim goes to the police station and decides to hand over Úrsula in order to put an end to this madness and make her mother stop complicating not only her life, but that of the other characters in the plot. However, calm your hearts and anxiety because Joaquim’s twist against Úrsula will only air in the last week of the telenovela, before giving way to the next work at six o’clock, called ‘Mar do Sertão’.

What will be the end of Joaquim in ‘Beyond Illusion’?

Before finding out about his kidnapping as a baby, Joaquim will try to kill Davi – played by Rafael Vitti – with a blow to the head, however regret will hit and he will be uncomfortable with what he did.

After fighting with Úrsula and receiving the news, he will go to the police station to deliver not only his mother, but he will end up confessing that she killed Abel and he helped her hide the victim’s body. “It was Ursula who killed Abel. And I helped her get rid of the body,” she will tell investigators.

Danilo Mesquita’s character will end up in prison again, just like we hope Úrsula will be. His arrest will only be shown in the final chapters of the plot and the expectation of the fans for this ending is high.

