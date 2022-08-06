Bianca Andrade exposes indignation with ‘flirts’, demands a change of attitude and releases the verb: “It gets ugly”

During the morning of today, Saturday (6), Bianca Andrade used her official Twitter profile to expose a situation that has been pissing her off. According to the famous outburst, several people with whom she flirts are having some really bad attitudes, causing her to lose interest in kissing the person.

“In this new single phase of mine, I’m realizing something: people have the same quirks when it comes to flirting. I don’t know, they seem to pretend to be disinterested to see if we find it interesting. But it gets ugly, because they’re all doing the same. wow, i have no patience”lamented Boca Rosa.

When a follower asked her if women also have this type of behavior, Bianca replied yes and sent a message to her crushes. “Is this just in my bubble or did it make it into the little book of rules on how to flirt and I’m out of date? Not that I want to marry and have children with someone, not least because I’ve already done that, but it’s just that it’s not enough to have a nice conversation with the people. Let’s go guys, contatinhos!”she warned.

In the comments of the publication, some netizens tried their luck to flirt with the famous. “That’s because you still don’t have my account, give me your number and I’ll flirt and I’ll give you all my attention, babe”said one of them, boldly.