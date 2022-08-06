Bolsonaro agreed to go to Globo studios

The current presidential candidates will participate in a series of interviews with Jornal Nacional, on Rede Globo. According to the broadcaster, four candidates are expected to appear among the best placed in the Datafolha Institute’s voting intention survey on July 28: Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), Ciro Gomes (PDT), Simone Tebet (MDB) and Jair Bolsonaro (PL). After stating that he would not go to the studios for the interview, Bolsonaro confirmed his presence.

The interviews will be conducted by William Bonner and Renata Vasconcellos directly from TV Globo studios in Rio. Check out the order and date of the interviews released:

8/22 (mon) – Jair Bolsonaro (PL)

8/24 (Wed) – Ciro Gomes (PDT)

8/25 (Thu) – Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT)

8/26 (Fri) – Simone Tebet (MDB)

According to Globo, at first, Jair Bolsonaro did not confirm that he accepted the rules of the interview. After the 2014 elections, all interviews with candidates for the Presidency of the Republic carried out by the communication group started to be carried out in their own studios, located in Rio de Janeiro.

Bolsonaro’s advisers reportedly sent an email to the broadcaster on Thursday night, 6, informing that they expressed the candidate’s willingness to grant the interview, but at Palácio da Alvorada, in Brasília. According to a statement, the interview at the station’s studios would be compromised due to “previous commitments”.

Globo, in turn, rejected the advisory’s request. On the morning of this Friday, the 5th, however, Jair Bolsonaro’s advice announced that the candidate must attend the station’s studios for the interview in Jornal Nacional.

André Janones (Avante) would also have received the invitation to participate in the interview. On August 4, however, the then candidate withdrew his candidacy for the Presidency of the Republic.

