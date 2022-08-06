Bolsonaro backs off and decides to go Globo for an interview in Jornal Nacional

Bolsonaro in an interview
An assumed critic of the broadcaster, Bolsonaro confirmed his presence at Globo’s Saturday meeting on 08/22 (photo: Reproduction/Globo)

The presence of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the series of interviews carried out by the National Journalgives Globe, with the candidates of this year’s presidential elections, was confirmed by the president’s office. The broadcaster was informed this Friday morning (05/08) that Bolsonaro decided to attend the broadcaster’s studios in Rio de Janeiro to grant the interview.

Last night (04/08), the president’s team had requested that the program be recorded at the Alvorada Palace, stating that “due to the campaign and commitments made previously, the presidential agenda makes it impossible to go to RJ, on August 22”. However, Globo denied, for the request to violate the rules of the Sabbath.

With that, the station considered that the president would not participate in the interview. However, Bolsonaro’s staff explained that the email had only reported the president’s preference to hold the sabbath in Brasília, but that did not mean that the candidate would not go to Rio de Janeiro for the interview.

Thus, the dates with the order of the Sabbath held by Globo looked like this:

  • 8/22 (mon) – Jair Bolsonaro (PL)
  • 8/24 (Wed) – Ciro Gomes (PDT)
  • 8/25 (Thu) – Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT)
  • 8/26 (Fri) – Simone Tebet (MDB)

