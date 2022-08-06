Bolsonaro backs off and decides to go Globo for an interview in Jornal Nacional

The presence of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the series of interviews carried out by the National Journalgives Globe, with the candidates of this year’s presidential elections, was confirmed by the president’s office. The broadcaster was informed this Friday morning (05/08) that Bolsonaro decided to attend the broadcaster’s studios in Rio de Janeiro to grant the interview.
With that, the station considered that the president would not participate in the interview. However, Bolsonaro’s staff explained that the email had only reported the president’s preference to hold the sabbath in Brasília, but that did not mean that the candidate would not go to Rio de Janeiro for the interview.
Therefore, Globo confirms Jair Bolsonaro’s interview on the 22nd in Rio de Janeiro. All the other candidates also accepted the rules.
Thus, the dates with the order of the Sabbath held by Globo looked like this:
- 8/22 (mon) – Jair Bolsonaro (PL)
- 8/24 (Wed) – Ciro Gomes (PDT)
- 8/25 (Thu) – Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT)
- 8/26 (Fri) – Simone Tebet (MDB)