Bolsonaro predicts ‘other reductions’ after drop in diesel prices

Petrobras reduced the diesel price at 3.56% sold at its refineries, but President Jair Bolsonaro hopes that “other reductions happen”. The cut announced last Thursday, 4th, was from R$ 5.61 to R$ 5.41 (R$ 0.20 per liter).

“So, Petrobras, with the new management, with a new president now, announces the first reduction in the price of diesel. Congratulations to Petrobras. In the last two weeks they had already reduced R$ 0.35 in the price of gasoline at the refinery. We expect other reductions to happen there at our Petrobras,” Bolsonaro said in a live broadcast.

This was the first drop in diesel prices since Caio Paes de Andrade became president of the state-owned company. The fuel had been registering successive highs since May 2021.

Members of the government of Jair Bolsonaro pressured Petrobras for the reduction for several days before the announcement, according to sources at Palácio do Planalto. The pressure gained strength after two consecutive cuts in gasoline prices.

The price of oil in the international market has dropped in recent weeks, recovering part of the high accumulated since the beginning of the war between Russia and Ukraine. Another factor that brought down the prices of a barrel of Brent is the fear of a recession in the United States, in addition to the slowdown in the growth of the world economy.

IR table

In the same live, Bolsonaro reiterated that the update of the Income Tax table is guaranteed for next year, but did not provide further details. “I won’t say the percentage yet because we haven’t hit the hammer yet. But we are going to correct the Income Tax table, which, increasingly, is not becoming an Income Tax table, but rather an income reduction”, he said.

The expansion of the IR exemption for taxpayers who earn up to five minimum wages is a campaign promise made by the current president in 2018, but which was never fulfilled. According to Sindifisco Nacional, the lag of the table accumulated 26.6% between the beginning of the Bolsonaro government and June 2022.