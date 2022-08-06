Botafogo x Ceará: where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and arbitration

Botafogo tries its first victory in the return of the Brazilian championship this Saturday (6) in front of the Ceará, at 4:30 pm, at Nilton Santos Stadium, for the 21st round of the competition. Glorioso is coming off a defeat to Corinthians, but has shown some evolution under the command of Luís Castro in recent games.

The constant physical problems affected Botafogo this week as well. Lucas Piazon, Lucas Mezenga, Marçal and Hugo were not related, as well as the right-back Rafael, already recovered but still looking for the best physical shape. On the other hand, Carli, Cuesta, Del Piage and Eduardo were once again related.

Because of this, Luís Castro must make changes in all sectors in relation to the initial formation of the game against Corinthians. In defense, Kanu and Adryelson fight for the spot next to Philipe Sampaio, and DG should be the starter on the left. In the middle, Eduardo returns after feeling unwell and fever. And, in the attack, Luis Henrique is the favorite to form the trio with Jeffinho and Erison.

Botafogo embezzlement

Luís Castro will not be able to count on left-back Hugo, defender Lucas Mezenga and midfielder Lucas Piazon – the problems were not reported. Marçal, who left the game against Corinthians with thigh pain, is also out. Carlinhos, Diego Gonçalves, Breno, Gustavo Sauer and Kayque complete the DM list. Rafael and Victor Sá, despite having trained with the ball, were not related.

Hanging from Botafogo

Defender Philipe Sampaio, midfielder Del Piage, midfielder Lucas Fernandes and striker Erison are suspended with two yellow cards, in addition to coach Luís Castro and assistant Vítor Severino. If someone on this list receives a card this Saturday, they will not be able to participate in the duel against Atlético-GO, next Saturday, again at Nilton Santos Stadium.

Opponent – ​​Ceara

After losing to São Paulo on Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the Copa Sudamericana, Ceará remained in SP to prepare for the duel against Botafogo. Coach Marquinhos Santos will be able to count again on striker Erick, who has recovered from a collarbone injury, and Jhon Vásquez, in addition to Richard, who has served a suspension. Rodrigo Lindoso, Bruno Pacheco, Dentinho, Rigonato and Matheus Peixoto, injured, and Richardson, suspended, are absent.

tickets

The sale takes place over the internet and at physical points, but there are no more tickets for the Lower East sector. The sectors available now are the Upper East (R$40 full/R$20 half), North (R$60 full/R$30 half), Lower West (R$80 full/R$40 half) and Tribuna de Honor (R$ 320 whole/R$ 200 half).

Where to watch Botafogo vs Ceará

The match will only be broadcast on the Premiere channel, on the pay-per-view system.

Arbitration

The refereeing trio for Botafogo x Ceará comes from the Paulista Federation. whistle the match Raphael Claus (Fifa), assisted by Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis (Fifa) and Alex Ang Ribeiro. The VAR will be operated by Vinicius Furlan, who will be assisted by Herman Brumel Vani, both also from São Paulo.

DATASHEET

BOTAFOGO X CEARÁ

Stadium: Nilton Santos

Date-Time: 06/08/2022 – 16:30

Referee: Raphael Claus (Fifa/SP)

Assistants: Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis (Fifa/SP) and Alex Ang Ribeiro (SP)

VAR: Vinicius Furlan (SP)

Tickets: www.botafogo.com.br/ingresso

Where to watch: Premiere

BOTAFOGO: Catito Fernandez; Daniel Borges, Philipe Sampaio, Kanu and DG; Tchê Tchê, Patrick de Paula and Lucas Fernandes; Luis Henrique, Erison and Jeffinho – Coach: Luís Castro.

CEARÁ: João Ricardo; Nino Paraíba, Luiz Otávio, Messias and Victor Luis; Richard Coelho, Guilherme Castilho and Vina; Lima, Cléber and Mendoza – Coach: Marquinhos Santos.