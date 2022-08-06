“Boy, I can’t believe he’s going to do this…”; Flamengo does not make a proposal and Rafinha Alcântara gains strength to sign with the Serie B team

The midfielder will not stay at Paris Saint-Germian as he is not part of the plans

Flamengo has a super team, far above average and higher to almost all rivals. The red-black fans are excited about the good sequence of games and expect the phase to continue until the end of the year, especially with the main titles won. The next Flamengo match will be tomorrow (6), against São Paulo, in Morumbi.

This Friday (5th), news emerged surprising about the possible future of Rafinha Alcântara: the midfielder gains strength to close with Bahia, which is in the G-4 of Serie B and should return to the elite of national football from 2023. Flamengo fans showed “astonishment”, as the medallion has been considered often in the CRF.

The information was passed on by the UOL Esporte portal, in a report by journalist Rafael Reis. The profile “Central Bahia City” echoed the news: “According to him (communicator), despite Bahia being in Serie B, City believes that it is possible to convince him to embark on the project if it offers the status of protagonist of a team with ambition to consolidate”, stated.

the flamingo did not make a proposal for the midfielder for concentrating all its forces on the Oscar, which will be announced very soon. Rafinha is a flamengo player, he has already shown a dream of wearing the Sacred Mantle, but on the several occasions Flamen tried to bring him, he preferred to play in Europe.

It is worth remembering that Bahia is being bought by the City Group, who wants to bring heavy reinforcements to the Steel Tricolor. Rafinha Alcântara is 29 years old and is currently at PSG, but the French club wants to negotiate him as they understand that the player is not part of the planning.