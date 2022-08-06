Brazil has a moving average of 204 deaths from Covid each day; trend remains stable | coronavirus

Brazil registered this Friday (5) 208 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hourstotalizing 679,802 since the beginning of the pandemic. Thus, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days is 204 . Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the change was -12% indicating stability trend for the 19th day in a row.

Amapá, Distrito Federal and Mato Grosso do Sul did not register new deaths from the disease in the 24-hour period.

In total, the country registered 22,930 new Covid-19 diagnoses in 24 hourscompleting 33,984,498 known cases since the beginning of the pandemic. As a result, the moving average of cases in the last 7 days was 27,044. The variation was -36% compared to two weeks ago.

At its worst, the moving average surpassed the mark of 188,000 known daily cases on January 31 this year.

Death curve in the states

On the rise (5 states): AC, RO, RJ, PA, MA

AC, RO, RJ, PA, MA In stability (12 states): BA, SC, PR, AP, MS, AM

BA, SC, PR, AP, MS, AM Falling (10 states and the DF): DF, SE, AL, ES, PB, MT, CE, SP, RR

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20 pm. The balance is based on data from the state health departments.

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, which started working collaboratively, since June 8, 2020, to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (know more).