Bruno Tabata has a date to be announced by Palmeiras

Palmeiras hit the hammer and hired midfielder Bruno Tabata, from Sporting-POR. According to information released by the Portuguese press, Verdão disbursed 4.5 million euros and put 500 thousand euros as goals and objectives.

Tabata already has authorization to travel to Brazil. He will undergo examinations, sign a contract and then be officially announced by Palmeiras.

Abel Ferreira approved the hiring and understands that Tabata will be able to replace Gustavo Scarpa after December. Scarpa signed with the English team and travels in December.

Palmeiras has a deadline to announce

The board runs with the latest details to promote the official announcement. You have until August 18 to make the deal official. Anderson Barros, however, seeks to anticipate the process and already eliminate anxiety about hiring.

In the current window, only one contract was made. Gabriel Veron was the only confirmed sale. He will defend Porto, from Portugal, after cases of off-field problems.

This Sunday, palm trees and Goiás play at Allianz Parque for the 2022 Brazilian Championship. Verdão is the leader of Nacional with 42 points added.

