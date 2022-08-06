Bustos is presented at SPFC and talks about expectations for debut

Nahuel Bustos was presented this Friday (5th) at the CT of Barra Funda. The 24-year-old striker belongs to City Football Group – the franchise that manages Manchester City – and has a loan contract with São Paulo until June 2023, with the possibility of extension until the end of next year.

He was playing for Girona in Spain. According to São Paulo, the player arrives at no cost to the club, which will only have to pay the athlete’s salary. “Actually, I chose Brazil to play because I know that football is very competitive. I will do my best to live up to the trust that the club has created in me”, said the new Tricolor player.

He has not yet been registered by the Morumbi team and hopes to appear in the Daily Newsletter (BID), to be able to play in the Brazilian. At the Sudamericana, he will only be able to play if São Paulo advance to the semifinals. As registration for the Copa do Brasil is already closed, he will not be able to play in the competition.

“It can be incredible to pass the stage in the Sudamericana. The team is doing well and has been working hard for it. We will do our best to continue. In the Copa do Brasil, I cannot play, but I will be willing to help”, said the Argentine.

Revealed by Talleres-ARG, Bustos can play on the sides of the field or forming an attacking duo with another reference striker. Asked if the athletes will be able to play for him to score the goal – just as the crowd sings for Calleri – Bustos said he will do his best: “May I score the goal and it will be a positive result for us. Let’s work together.”

In 2019, he was loaned to Pachuca-MEX, until his rights were acquired by the City group, which also loaned him, but to Girona-ESP. For the Spanish team, he showed above all mobility in the matches in which he played.

“I like to play in the middle or in the wing, I can play in any part of the attack. Wherever the team needs it, I will be willing to help”, said the tricolor number 19.

São Paulo still has the expectation that another reinforcement will come from the English franchise: defender Nahuel Ferraresi. The parties continue to negotiate. In addition to Bustos, Tricolor paulista hired Marcos Guilherme, Giuliano Galoppo and Felipe Alves for the final stretch of the season.