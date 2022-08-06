Caixa announces payment dates for aid to truck driver and taxi driver









Caixa announced this Friday (5) the benefit payment schedule to truck drivers and taxi drivers. The amounts will be credited to a digital social savings account automatically opened on behalf of the beneficiaries, with movement through the Caixa Tem app.

For truck drivers, payment starts next Tuesday (9), and is expected to end on December 17. The emergency measure provides for the monthly payment of R$ 1,000 to drivers until December 2022. This August, beneficiaries will receive two installments, referring to the months of July and August, totaling R$ 2,000.

Truck drivers registered until May 31, 2022 in the RNTRC (National Registry of Road Cargo Transporters), maintained by ANTT (National Land Transport Agency) and the Ministry of Infrastructure, are entitled to the benefit.

























Check the Trucker Benefit calendar















08/09 – 1st and 2nd installments

09/24 – 3rd installment

10/22 – 4th installment

11/26 – 5th installment

12/17 – 6th installment

For taxi drivers, the payment schedule starts on Tuesday (16). The benefit provides for monthly installments of up to BRL 1,000, until December 2022. In this month of August, beneficiaries will receive two installments, referring to the months of July and August, of up to BRL 2,000 in total.

Taxi drivers registered with city halls until May 31, 2022 and who are holders of a concession, permit, license or authorization issued by the municipal or district government are entitled to the benefit.







Check the Taxi Benefit calendar





08/16 – 1st and 2nd installments

08/30 – 1st and 2nd installments

09/24 – 3rd installment

10/22 – 4th installment

11/26 – 5th installment

12/17 – 6th installment





Caixa guides beneficiaries to update their registration in the application to take advantage of all the services available in Caixa Tem.

The aid is part of the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) on Social Benefits, enacted in July by the National Congress. The measure authorizes the federal government to spend R$ 41.2 billion to grant social benefits only until the end of the year, with payment beginning a few months before the elections.

In addition to authorizing payment to truck drivers and taxi drivers, the PEC increases the number of beneficiaries and the value of Auxílio Brasil, from R$400 to R$600, from this month to December, and increases the value of Auxílio Gás.







Brazil aid





Another 2.2 million families will start to receive the Auxílio Brasil of R$ 600 this month. In all, the income transfer program will cover 20.2 million. Caixa starts paying the benefit of R$ 600 in a week, on August 9, in addition to the Auxílio Gás, with a 50% increase.

The credit of benefits, initially scheduled to be carried out on the 18th, will be brought forward to as of the 9th.

The first to receive are beneficiaries with NIS ending 1. The values ​​are now available for consultation in the Auxílio Brasil and Caixa Tem applications.

Payment will follow in a staggered manner, according to the end of the beneficiary’s NIS, ending on the 22nd, for people with NIS ending 0.









