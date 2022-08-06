Can Barcelona ‘lose’ Lewa and Raphinha in Espanyol? understand imbroglio

Despite having strengthened itself with Lewandowski, Raphinha, Koundé, Kessie and Christensen in the current ball market window, Barcelona cannot count, at least so far, with the athletes on the field in the Spanish Championship. The information is from the newspaper Sport.

According to the vehicle, the club has not yet complied with mandatory requirements from La Liga, the entity that organizes the tournament, to register new players.

The Barça board is already aware of the problem and there is even a negotiation going on behind the scenes to settle the issue and release the athletes.

In addition to the quintet, Sergi Roberto and Dembélé, who are already part of the squad and have recently renewed their ties, also cannot be registered for the dispute of valid matches for the national competition.

The fact comes up against a problem well known to Catalan fans in recent years: the strict Spanish financial fair play, which led to Lionel Messi’s departure from the team last year.

How to solve the obstacle?

Depay could leave Barça in the next few days Image: Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Sport reported that Barça urgently need to reduce its salary sheet to meet the items required by La Liga. Afterwards, the club will have to prove a new source of income. Given this, sales may come in the next few days — and they go by the names of Frenkie de Jong, Memphis Depay and Aubameyang.

The first has made it difficult for him to leave the team towards Manchester United, while the second, who has no space, is negotiating a contract termination.

Auba’s case is more complex: although he was never considered expendable, the striker received soundings from Chelsea and could be released.

From trash to luxury

A year after failing to keep Lionel Messi in the squad precisely because of financial fair play and being mired in debt, Barca have been shopping in recent weeks – and for real. The Catalan board, in one of the biggest soap operas of the current window, took Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich. Shortly before, he had announced the Brazilian Raphinha, ex-Leeds.

The duo generated an expense of more than 100 million euros (about R$ 530 million) to the club’s coffers – not counting Koundé, Kessie and Christensen, reinforcements considered cheaper.

Raphinha and Lewandowski, new signings for Barcelona, ​​in the friendly against Real Madrid Image: Ethan Miller/Getty

How was this possible?

Part of the answer is called Spotify, the music streaming platform that has become the Catalan team’s biggest sponsor.

The agreement made this year with the company will inject 440 million euros (almost R$2.5 billion) into Barça’s accounts over the next 12 years: 280 million euros (R$1.6 billion) for the master sponsorship valid for four seasons and an additional 160 million euros (R$ 893 million) for the naming rights of Camp Nou until 2034.

Camp Nou stadium will be named after Barcelona’s new master sponsor, Spotify Image: Disclosure / FC Barcelona

But that’s not all: in recent months, the club has negotiated 25% of its television rights with La Liga with an American investment fund, in an agreement that yielded a further 474.5 million euros. ) to the safes. Finally, there was also a loan of 155 million euros (R$ 864.5 million).

Added together, these amounts reach around R$ 6 billion — which were not fully used to pay off debts, but rather in the aforementioned contracts.

The problem is that, with the heavy salaries of the reinforcements, there was a hole in the ceiling stipulated by La Liga.

fight against time

Raphinha, from Barcelona, ​​has his registration in the Spanish Championship in check Image: Playback/Instagram

Tomorrow (6), Barcelona will face Pumas in the last pre-season match, valid for the Joan Gamper Trophy – the quintet can be used normally by coach Xavi.

Next weekend, however, the club will debut in the Spanish Championship against Rayo Vallecano and already with the rules in place. Also according to Sport, “it is very likely” that the problem will be resolved in the next few days, before the match.

Even if the blockade affects the team in the 1st round, the registration of athletes in La Liga systems is allowed until the 31st of August.