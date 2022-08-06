Can STJD expel Corinthians from the Brasileirão?

This Friday (5), the trial of the case between Edenilson and Rafael Ramos got another episode. This time, the STJD forwarded the complaint to the Portuguese side with the allegation of “strong indications” of racism. With that, the case moves to the last stage and is close to accusing the white-and-white defender.

Something that draws attention are the possible penalties to Corinthians. According to the discipline code, fines can reach up to R$ 100 thousand until the loss of points or exclusion from the championship. However, the measures are about aggression by the fan. In addition, the penalty worsens due to the number of the group that establishes the offenses.

The theme raises questions, mainly due to the exclusion of Grêmio from the 2014 Copa do Brasil. On the occasion, a group of tricolors imitated a monkey for the goalkeeper Aranha, who was defending the colors of Santos. The offenses resulted in the elimination of the archrival colorado. With this, the fact is highlighted with each new episode of racism in football.

Rafael Ramos should stay out of Corinthians games

If the Portuguese’s offenses to Edenilson are confirmed, the possible penalty will only be to the side, who should stay away from the active for 5 to 10 games. Therefore, Corinthians should not be punished in the Brasileirão.

Something that establishes the probable proof was the decision of the investigation published on the website of the Superior Court of Sports Justice.

“The set of evidence prepared in this investigation, and especially the Labial Expertise hired by this Distinguished Court, showed that there is strong evidence of racial offenses coming from the athlete Rafael Antônio Figueiredo Ramos of the Sport Club Corinthians Paulista team, directed to the athlete Edenilson Andrade dos Santos. Santos, from the Sport Club Internacional team, which took place in the match held on 05.14.2022, valid for the Brazilian Championship – Serie A, between the Internacional and Corinthians teams”, states the decision of the investigation.

It remains to be seen what the decision of the trial will be. For now, the forecast of the penalty is only the removal of the side in the respective activities.