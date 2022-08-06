Carmen Lúcia gives Bolsonaro five days to provide information on September 7 in Rio | Policy

Minister Cármen Lúcia, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), ordered President Jair Bolsonaro to present information, within five days, about plans to change the location of the 7 de Setembro parade in Rio de Janeiro. The minister is the rapporteur of the action of the Rede Sustentabilidade party, which argued that the change is electorally motivated.

The party cited Bolsonaro’s speech at a convention that launched former minister Tarcísio de Freitas to the government of São Paulo. On the occasion, the president announced changes to Rio’s Sete de Setembro parade — which will move from Avenida Presidente Vargas, in the city center, to Avenida Atlântica, in Copacabana.

According to Rede, Bolsonaro wants to take the military parade to the same place where his supporters organize a political act.

“In the present case, the President of the Republic takes advantage of his position as supreme commander of the Armed Forces to change the location of the military parade to the same environment to which he previously summoned his supporters for a political-electoral act. The abuse of power is evident. political and economic in the present case, conduct expressly prohibited by the Constitution and which may justify the loss of mandate”, said the acronym.