Carmen Lúcia gives Bolsonaro five days to respond about changes on September 7 in Rio

Minister is the rapporteur of the action that wants to prevent pro-government acts in the same place as the Armed Forces event; Network defends fine of R$ 1 million to the president in case of non-compliance

Minister determined a period of five days for the President of the Republic to present information

the minister Carmen Luciaof Federal Court of Justice (STF), determined a period of five days for the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), present information on plans to relocate the September 7 parade in Rio de Janeiro. In the order signed this Friday, 5th, the minister, rapporteur of the action presented by the Sustainability Networkalso requests that the Attorney General’s Office (AGU) and the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) to comment on the case within three days. The lawsuit alleges that the change in the location of the demonstration is electorally motivated and asks the Supreme Court to prohibit the President of the Republic from convening acts in the same places where the celebrations of the bicentennial of Independence or region will take place, under penalty of a fine in the amount of BRL 1 million per non-compliance. The Sustainability Network cites a call made by Bolsonaro during a Republican party convention, which confirmed the candidacy of Tarcísio Gomes de Freitas to the government of São Paulo. On the occasion, the president gave a speech and announced changes to the september 7th, scheduled to take place in Rio de Janeiro. “The sudden change (…) is evident in the political-electoral wills of Jair Bolsonaro, who intends to associate his candidacy with the institutional support of the Armed Forces, as well as sell the idea that he has broad popular support”, mentions the party.

