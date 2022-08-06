Cell phone storage full? 5 apps can be to blame!

THE cell phone memory is getting bigger, so you can find models with 64GB of internal storage or more. Many resources are indispensable and end up taking up this space easily. However, any file and information recorded during system processing is also related to this issue.

Clearing the cache and documents like photos and videos helps ensure more efficiency in this case. If you’re afraid of missing something important, save everything to a drive or upgrade to a hard drive. Social networks and streaming are the applications that most record your activities, therefore, they end up draining battery and demanding a lot from the operation of the device.

Note the apps you need to refresh the cache to ensure your phone always has memory available

Facebook

Facebook, in addition to managing its own data, is connected to Instagram, sending many notifications and recording actions. Messenger accesses and updates end up generating warnings that are not even recognized. So always clear the cache, a process that can be done in all the apps mentioned in the list.



Whatsapp

Among images, audios and videos, one way to not have so many unknown documents in your gallery is to disable the automatic download in the settings. Otherwise, use the storage manager, trying to eliminate everything that is not useful.

Google Maps

Google Maps also stores a lot of information, in addition to working in real time, registering routes and addresses. Erase the history whenever possible, getting rid of unnecessary details.





Pokemon Go

Pokémon Go, like Google Maps, needs to collect numerous signals to provide a good experience to users during the game. In this way, it accesses various smartphone tools, creating cache.



Spotify

Spotify, especially when downloading music and podcasts, takes up memory with heavy audio. Erase when you no longer need to listen to your playlist.