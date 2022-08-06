Check out how to watch a match between Corinthians and Ava for the Brazilian

O Corinthians back to field this Saturday to stay in the fight for first place in the Brazilian Championship. The team visits Avaí, in Ressacada, at 7pm. The match, valid for the 21st round of the competition, has only one option to broadcast on television.

O clash of logo less will be shown to Brazil by Premiere, pay-TV channel in pay per view belonging to Grupo Globo. The game features narration by Everaldo Marques and comments by Alexandre Lozetti and Richarlyson.

Fans can also follow the match through three options provided by the My Helm. Here are pre-, during and post-match coverage alternatives:

Real-time narration, starting at 18:00, always one hour before the match, with pre-match information and minute-by-minute updates;

transmission in YouTube, which starts at 4pm, with pre-game, live narration and post-game;

YouTube, which starts at 4pm, with pre-game, live narration and post-game; Streaming at the Cola Fiel, second channel of the My Helm on Youtube, starting at 4 pm, with journalists Andrew Sousa and Vitor Chicarolli.

The duel between the two teams could mark Paolo Guerrero’s debut for Avaí. The Peruvian striker defended the Corinthians shirt between 2012 and 2015 and scored the goal that guaranteed the 2012 Club World Cup title to Timão.

The three points of this match are of paramount importance for Corinthians to stay on the heels of Palmeiras in the fight for leadership of the Brasileirão. Currently, the difference between the two clubs is only four points. To reinforce the team, coach Vítor Pereira has the return of midfielder Renato Augusto, who has not been on the field for 12 games. On the other hand, Maycon will not be available, as the midfielder fractured a toe in the midweek clash against Flamengo.

