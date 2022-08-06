Check out the most recommended real estate funds for August, according to 12 brokers – Money Times

Bresco Logistica Real Estate Funds
BRCO11 and HGCR11 lead the list of the most recommended real estate funds (Image: Reproduction/Bresco)

O Bresco Logística (BRCO11) it’s the CSHG Real Estate Receivables (HGCR11) were the most recommended real estate funds (FIIs) for August, according to a survey carried out by Money Times based on the portfolio of 12 brokerage firms.

Both FIIs won seven nominations each, followed by Captaincy Securities II (CPTS11)which added up to six nominations.

BRCO11 is an income-focused fund with active management that aims to invest in high-end logistics warehouses.

According to a management report, the FII has 11 properties with 446 thousand square meters of gross leasable area (GLA), and these assets are located in the states of São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Bahia, Paraná, Rio Grande do Sul and Rio de Janeiro.

While HGCR11 is a real estate receivables fund with exposure to residential (20%), logistics (36%), hotel (6%), retail (37%) and educational (1%) segments. According to a management report, the fund has a dividend yield of 13.7%.

According to Guide, the HGCR11 recommendation is based on the quality of the fund’s CRI portfolio, which stands out in the High Grade receivables segment. “We also believe that the fund should benefit from the rise in inflation indexes, having a large exposure to the IPCA and, to a lesser extent, the IGP-M”, he says.

In relation to BRCO11, BTG Pactual points out that the fund is currently traded at 18% below book value.

Check out the ranking of FII recommendations for August:

Backgroundtickerrecommendations
Bresco Logística FIIBRCO117
CSHG Real Estate ReceivablesHGCR117
Captaincy Securities IICPTS116
Kinea Real Estate IncomeKNCR116
RBR High Grade YieldRBRR115
BTG Pactual LogísticaBTLG115
CSHG Real EstateHGRE115
Vinci LogisticsVILG114

survey

The survey took into account information on the portfolios of real estate funds disclosed by 12 institutions. For August, 54 assets were indicated, totaling 123 recommendations.

Participated in the survey BB Investimentos, BTG Pactual, empiricus, great, Guide Investments, Inter Research, New Future, Nu Invest, RB Investimentos, Santander, Earth and Warren.

