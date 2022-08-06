Check out the most recommended real estate funds for August, according to 12 brokers – Money Times

O Bresco Logística (BRCO11) it’s the CSHG Real Estate Receivables (HGCR11) were the most recommended real estate funds (FIIs) for August, according to a survey carried out by Money Times based on the portfolio of 12 brokerage firms.

Both FIIs won seven nominations each, followed by Captaincy Securities II (CPTS11)which added up to six nominations.

BRCO11 is an income-focused fund with active management that aims to invest in high-end logistics warehouses.

According to a management report, the FII has 11 properties with 446 thousand square meters of gross leasable area (GLA), and these assets are located in the states of São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Bahia, Paraná, Rio Grande do Sul and Rio de Janeiro.

While HGCR11 is a real estate receivables fund with exposure to residential (20%), logistics (36%), hotel (6%), retail (37%) and educational (1%) segments. According to a management report, the fund has a dividend yield of 13.7%.

According to Guide, the HGCR11 recommendation is based on the quality of the fund’s CRI portfolio, which stands out in the High Grade receivables segment. “We also believe that the fund should benefit from the rise in inflation indexes, having a large exposure to the IPCA and, to a lesser extent, the IGP-M”, he says.

In relation to BRCO11, BTG Pactual points out that the fund is currently traded at 18% below book value.

Check out the ranking of FII recommendations for August:

Background ticker recommendations Bresco Logística FII BRCO11 7 CSHG Real Estate Receivables HGCR11 7 Captaincy Securities II CPTS11 6 Kinea Real Estate Income KNCR11 6 RBR High Grade Yield RBRR11 5 BTG Pactual Logística BTLG11 5 CSHG Real Estate HGRE11 5 Vinci Logistics VILG11 4

survey

The survey took into account information on the portfolios of real estate funds disclosed by 12 institutions. For August, 54 assets were indicated, totaling 123 recommendations.

Participated in the survey BB Investimentos, BTG Pactual, empiricus, great, Guide Investments, Inter Research, New Future, Nu Invest, RB Investimentos, Santander, Earth and Warren.

