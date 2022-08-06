Check the results of Quina 5916 and Lotofácil 2591 this Friday (5/8)

Yadunandan Singh 2 mins ago Business Comments Off on Check the results of Quina 5916 and Lotofácil 2591 this Friday (5/8) 0 Views

posted on 05/08/2022 19:59 / updated on 05/08/2022 20:28

(credit: Reproduction/Lotteries Caixa)


(credit: Reproduction/Lotteries Caixa)

On the night of this Friday (5/8), Caixa Econômica Federal raffled four lotteries: Quina’s 5916 contests; Lotofácil’s 2591; 2348 from Lotomania and 279 from Super Seven. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, in the new Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.


  • QUINE | FRIDAY, AUGUST 5
    Reproduction/Lotteries Cash


  • SUPER SEVEN | FRIDAY, AUGUST 5
    Reproduction/Lotteries Cash


  • LOTOMANIA | FRIDAY, AUGUST 5
    Reproduction/Lotteries Cash


  • LOTOFÁCIL | FRIDAY, AUGUST 5
    Reproduction/Lotteries Cash

Quina

Quina, with an estimated prize of R$10.3 million, had the following numbers drawn: 03-12-14-38-56.

The number of Quina winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

super seven

With an expected prize of R$ 300 thousand, the Super Sete had the following numbers drawn:

Column 1: 5
Column 2: two
Column 3: 6
Column 4: 8
Column 5: 1
Column 6: two
Column 7: 0

The number of Super Seven winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lottomania

With an expected prize of R$ 683 thousand, Lotomania presented the following numbers: 01-06-07-09-17-18-20-30-42-47-48-51-52-62-72-77-78-84-88-90.

The number of Lotomania winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lottoeasy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 1.5 million to those who hit the 15 scores, presented the following result: 01-02-03-04-05-07-09-11-12-14-17-20-21-23-24.

The number of Lotofácil winners and the apportionment can be checked here.


Watch the broadcast:

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Santander, Nubank, Itaú: banks have Pix failures and login today (5)

On the morning of this Friday (5), bank users have been complaining about malfunctions and …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved