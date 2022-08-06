Coach suspected of raping athletes pretended to be a delegate to coerce a witness, says Civil Police | volleyball

André Testa, a volleyball coach suspected of raping athletes in São José, Greater Florianópolis, had coerced victims and witnesses during the investigations, delegate Marcela Goto told NSC TV. He’s been in jail since last Thursday.

According to the Civil Police delegate, Testa even pretended to be a delegate when simulating a statement with one of the athletes to ensure that he denied that the abuses had taken place.

– The suspect began to coerce the witnesses. Even with a witness, he even simulated a situation where he would be a delegate and would ask the questions. The witness should respond by denying the abuses – he said.

The complaints were made by young people who played at the Terra Firme Sports and Cultural Association. They reported that the trainer manipulated them to the point that they did not understand that crimes were taking place.

– He gains a lot of trust and ended up abusing me. I was a virgin at the time. It was my first time – said one of them.

The first complaint took place in May this year. According to investigations, the abuse took place in 2017, when the victim was still a minor. Then, three more athletes registered a report against André. The most recent crime allegedly took place in April, according to police.

– He had the same modus operandi. He gained confidence, went out to restaurants and bars, provided alcoholic beverages to teenagers and, later, sexually abused them – explained the delegate.

The police said that the investigation continues and that there may be other victims, not only among athletes, but from other environments where the suspect circulated.

– New witnesses have already been identified and I believe that, with the arrest of the author, other victims can be encouraged and go to the police station to report the sexual abuse – said Marcela Goto.