Congonhas celebrates placement among the ten best airports in South America

Image: Infraero





Congonhas Airport, in São Paulo, was elected the 10th best air terminal in South America, in the World Airport Awards 2022, promoted by the British consultancy Skytrax.

The rating is attributed to an annual airport customer satisfaction survey, carried out since 1999 by Skytrax worldwide, with around 13 million questionnaires, answered by air transport users of more than 100 nationalities.

In this edition, the survey was carried out from September 2021 to May 2022 and covered around 500 airports, evaluating the experience of travelers in different services and indicators, from check-in to disembarkation.





Skytrax’s main activity is the analysis of the aviation market, with the objective of choosing the best airline, the best on-board staff service, the best airport, the best lounge, the best in-flight entertainment service, the best catering and other aspects of the industry. Find out more under the award at the link below.

The list of the best airports in South America in 2022 is:

1 – Bogota

2 – Quito

3 – Lime

4 – Guayaquil

5 – São Paulo – Guarulhos

6 – Santiago

7 – Rio de Janeiro

8 – Medellin

9 – Buenos Aires – Ezeiza

10 – São Paulo – Congonhas



