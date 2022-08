To the CONMEBOLthe referee Jesus Valenzuela got it right to invalidate the penalty scored for the athletic in the first half of the match against studentsthis Thursday (4), at Arena da Baixada, for the quarter-finals of the Liberators.

The Venezuelan referee reviewed the play after being called by VAR and reversed the decision. The situation irritated coach Luiz Felipe Scolari.

In a video published this Friday (5), the South American football governing body showed the dialogues between the VAR booth and the referee – and supported the decision.

“The VAR analyzes the play with different angles and speeds and proves that the arm was close to the body and in a natural position for the action and recommends a field review. “, points out to CONMEBOL.

In the conversation released, it is possible to observe Valenzuela seeing several different angles until he finds an image that convinces him that the contact between the ball and the athlete’s arm Julio Rodriguez it was normal.

“That [imagem] yes, give me no penalty because there is… because Julio has been collecting [o braço]… At first, I had seen it extended, and then here it is, “says the referee, moments before reversing the penalty kick.

See the full video below:

The return match between Hurricane and Estudiantes will be next Thursday (11), at 9:30 pm, at the Jorge Luis Hirsche Stadium, in La Plata, Argentina. The team needs a win to advance.

Another tie, takes the decision to penalties. Before, Athletico still faces Atlético-MG on Sunday (7), at 19h, at Mineirão, for the Brasileirão.