Corinthians closes its preparations to face Ava, in Ressacada; see possible escalation

Corinthians closed this Friday the preparation for the duel against Avaí, scheduled for this Saturday, at 19:00 (Brasília time), in Ressacada, for the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship. The clash will be essential for Timão to continue in pursuit of leader Palmeiras during the national competition.

The big news of the day was bad news for Corinthians: midfielder Maycon suffered a fracture in the second toe of his left foot during the match against Flamengo and, although there is no return forecast, it is an embezzlement for the team’s decisions for Libertadores. , Copa do Brail and Derby do Brasileiro.

The athletes started the activities with a warm-up and then the coach Vítor Pereira promoted a ball possession activity in a reduced field. Finally, the players repeated offensive and defensive set pieces. After training, there was a complement of submissions.

According to the photos released by the club about the activity, Renato Augusto worked alongside the rest of his teammates. Willian, who missed the last game with tendinitis in his right thigh and has been speculated at Fulham, England, does not appear in the images.

Most likely, Timão will go to the field with Cássio, Rafael Ramos, Gil, Balbuena and Lucas Piton (Fábio Santos); Fausto, Du (Roni) and Giuliano; Adson, Mosquito and Róger Guedes Guedes. The cast left for Florianópolis-SC on the afternoon of this Friday and will remain focused until the departure to the stadium.

