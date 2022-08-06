Corinthians has Renato Augusto back in the list of 24 related to play with Ava; see names

Corinthians arrived in Florianópolis with 24 players this Friday afternoon, the day they finish their preparations for the game against Avaí. The teams face each other this Saturday, in Ressacada, for the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship. See the full related list below..

For the match, Corinthians has an important feedback from the medical department. Midfielder Renato Augusto is recovered from injury and is available to Vítor Pereira to at least join the reserve bench.

In addition to Renato Augusto, the coaching staff has another return. Midfielder Ramiro, who returned from loan to Al-Wasl, from the United Arab Emirates, last June, traveled with the team for a match for the first time since returning to the Parque São Jorge club.

The main absence from the list is on account of the Maycon steering wheel. It is worth remembering that Timão’s number 5 had a fracture in his left toe and lacks Corinthians in the main decisions of August, against Flamengo, for Libertadores, and Atlético-GO, for the Copa do Brasil. Willian and Adson also did not travel with the group for the duel for the Brasileirão.

Corinthians and Avaí face each other at 7 pm this Saturday, in the second game of Vítor Pereira’s team in the return of the Brazilian Championship. In the last game for the competition, Timão beat Botafogo, by 1 to 0, in Neo Química Arena.

See the related players to face Avai

goalkeepers: Alan Gobetti, Matheus Donelli, Cássio

Alan Gobetti, Matheus Donelli, Cássio Sides: Lucas Piton, Rafael Ramos, Bruno Melo, Fagner and Fabio Santos

Lucas Piton, Rafael Ramos, Bruno Melo, Fagner and Fabio Santos Defenders: Bruno Méndez, Robert Renan, Balbuena, Gil

Bruno Méndez, Robert Renan, Balbuena, Gil Socks: Roni, Giuliano, Du Queiroz, Fausto Vera, Cantillo, Ramiro and Renato Augusto

Roni, Giuliano, Du Queiroz, Fausto Vera, Cantillo, Ramiro and Renato Augusto Attackers: Gustavo Silva, Giovane, Júnior Moraes, Róger Guedes and Yuri Alberto

See more at: Related List.