Corinthians presents Fausto Vera, who is delighted with the crowd

This Friday afternoon (5), the Argentine Fausto Vera was presented by Corinthians at CT Joaquim Grava as a not-so-new reinforcement. The midfielder has already played three games for the club, but his arrival was so rushed that only now was time to give the first press conference. He talked about the choice for Corinthians and the expectation for the rest of the season.

“It is true that I arrived with little time to train with my teammates, but I got to know them on the field. I feel that I am prepared, I try to live up to this club. It is to continue working hard and try to meet my teammates as soon as possible to help on the field”, said Fausto, who already has 187 minutes on the field for Corinthians.

What impressed him the most so far was the crowd, which he met for the first time in the victory over Botafogo, last Saturday (30th). On Tuesday (2) he met Fiel again at the Arena for the duel against Flamengo for the quarterfinals of Libertadores.

“The crowd is incredible, the support that you feel on the field, only those who are there can explain. I’m very happy about that. Being at the Arena is something incredible for me, a very beautiful experience. I think I managed to play good games and I focus on keep improving. I thank the fans for all the affection since the rumors that I could come to Corinthians”, said the steering wheel.

Fausto should be listed to play again tomorrow (6), against Avaí, but this time away from home. The game at Ressacada is worth the 21st round of the Brasileirão, of which Corinthians is runner-up with 38 points — four below rivals Palmeiras.

See other answers from Faust:

Liberators:

“I had played last year with Argentinos Juniors. With Corinthians it is obviously different, it is very beautiful due to the context, the stadium, the people of the club and the fanaticism throughout Brazil. comes (against Flamengo), it’s an important match, and we have a lot of confidence.”

From Corinthians to the selection?

“I feel that I am prepared for this challenge, and already thinking about tomorrow’s match. Without a doubt, it is the best club in Brazil, a big club, and I want to do things well here first. Argentina. My desire is to play well, achieve important things, work hard during the week and help my teammates. Doing things well here, everything will turn out well.”

Playing style and positioning on the field

“The coach already knew me, he knows the positions in which I play: 5 inside or 8 right. I’m calm to play in front of the area, but I also feel comfortable playing on the right. coach, I will do my best for this club.”