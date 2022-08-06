Corinthians visits Ava in search of rebuilding itself and staying at the top of the Brazilian; see details

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago Sports Comments Off on Corinthians visits Ava in search of rebuilding itself and staying at the top of the Brazilian; see details 1 Views

Corinthians returns to the field this Saturday night, for the Brasileirão. Timão visits Avaí, in Ressacada, at 7 pm, and seeks the three points to continue in the dispute for the top of the competition and recover.

The alvinegra team has 38 points and is the runner-up in the competition. More than trying to stay in the position and follow the lead, the triumph is also important for the team to recover after a troubled week after defeat in Libertadores.

So that you, the fan, know everything about the game, the My Helm detailed the match below. Check out!

The holders

Corinthians will have to deal with the absence of Maycon, who fractured his toe. On the other hand, Ramiro appears on the club’s roster for the match.

Thus, a possible Corinthians has Cássio, Rafael Ramos, Gil, Balbuena and Lucas Piton (Fábio Santos); Fausto, Du (Roni) and Giuliano; Adson, Mosquito and Róger Guedes Guedes.

proof

My Helm

See the related players to face Avai

  • goalkeepers: Alan Gobetti, Matheus Donelli and Cassio
  • Sides: Lucas Piton, Rafael Ramos, Bruno Melo, Fagner and Fabio Santos
  • Defenders: Bruno Méndez, Robert Renan, Balbuena and Gil
  • Socks: Roni, Giuliano, Du Queiroz, Fausto Vera, Cantillo, Ramiro and Renato Augusto
  • Attackers: Gustavo Silva, Giovane, Júnior Moraes, Róger Guedes and Yuri Alberto

Arbitration

The referee for the match is Wilton Pereira Sampaio. He will be assisted by Bruno Raphael Pires and Bruno Boschilia at the flags, while the video referee is Daniel Nobre Bins.

Streaming

Tonight’s match will be shown exclusively by Premierewhich also works in the system pay per view. The duel will also have the presence of the Faithful.

In addition, it is possible to follow the game in real time. My Timon. Here, play by play starts an hour before the ball rolls, at 6 pm, and fans are kept up to date with all the information, in addition to having access to photos and videos and being able to interact with other internet users.

Check out the upcoming Corinthians games

Corinthians upcoming games
DateConfrontationCompetition
06 Aug,
Sat, 19:00		Avai vs Corinthians
Broadcast: Premiere		Brazilian
09 Aug,
Tue, 21:30		Flamengo x Corinthians
Broadcast: SBT and Conmebol TV		Liberators
13 Aug,
Sat, 19:00		Corinthians vs Palmeiras
Broadcast: Premiere		Brazilian
17 Aug,
Wed, 21:30		Corinthians vs Atletico GO
Broadcast: Globo, Premiere and SporTV		Brazil’s Cup
21 Aug,
Sun, 18:00		Fortaleza x Corinthians
Broadcast: Premiere		Brazilian
27 Aug,
Sat, 20:30		Corinthians vs Red Bull Bragantino
Broadcast: Premiere		Brazilian
04 Sep,
Sun, 4:00 pm		Corinthians x Internacional
Broadcast: Globo and Premiere		Brazilian

See more at: Campeonato Brasileiro and Corinthians x Ava.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Luan arrives at Santos without physical problems and looking to resume good football

Santos agreed with Corinthians to hire Luan. The attacking midfielder signed a loan contract until …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved