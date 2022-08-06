Corinthians visits Ava in search of rebuilding itself and staying at the top of the Brazilian; see details

Corinthians returns to the field this Saturday night, for the Brasileirão. Timão visits Avaí, in Ressacada, at 7 pm, and seeks the three points to continue in the dispute for the top of the competition and recover.

The alvinegra team has 38 points and is the runner-up in the competition. More than trying to stay in the position and follow the lead, the triumph is also important for the team to recover after a troubled week after defeat in Libertadores.

Check out!

The holders

Corinthians will have to deal with the absence of Maycon, who fractured his toe. On the other hand, Ramiro appears on the club’s roster for the match.

Thus, a possible Corinthians has Cássio, Rafael Ramos, Gil, Balbuena and Lucas Piton (Fábio Santos); Fausto, Du (Roni) and Giuliano; Adson, Mosquito and Róger Guedes Guedes.

See the related players to face Avai

goalkeepers: Alan Gobetti, Matheus Donelli and Cassio

Arbitration

The referee for the match is Wilton Pereira Sampaio. He will be assisted by Bruno Raphael Pires and Bruno Boschilia at the flags, while the video referee is Daniel Nobre Bins.

Streaming

Tonight’s match will be shown exclusively by Premierewhich also works in the system pay per view. The duel will also have the presence of the Faithful.

In addition, it is possible to follow the game in real time. My Timon. Here, play by play starts an hour before the ball rolls, at 6 pm, and fans are kept up to date with all the information, in addition to having access to photos and videos and being able to interact with other internet users.

Check out the upcoming Corinthians games

Corinthians upcoming games Date Confrontation Competition 06 Aug,

Sat, 19:00 Avai vs Corinthians

Broadcast: Premiere Brazilian 09 Aug,

Tue, 21:30 Flamengo x Corinthians

Broadcast: SBT and Conmebol TV Liberators 13 Aug,

Sat, 19:00 Corinthians vs Palmeiras

Broadcast: Premiere Brazilian 17 Aug,

Wed, 21:30 Corinthians vs Atletico GO

Broadcast: Globo, Premiere and SporTV Brazil’s Cup 21 Aug,

Sun, 18:00 Fortaleza x Corinthians

Broadcast: Premiere Brazilian 27 Aug,

Sat, 20:30 Corinthians vs Red Bull Bragantino

Broadcast: Premiere Brazilian 04 Sep,

Sun, 4:00 pm Corinthians x Internacional

Broadcast: Globo and Premiere Brazilian

See more at: Campeonato Brasileiro and Corinthians x Ava.