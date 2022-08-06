Coritiba announces the signing of Rafael Santos, from Cruzeiro

photo: Divulgao/Coritiba Rafael Santos signed a contract with Coritiba until December this year

Coritiba agreed this Friday (5/8) to hire left-back Rafael Santos, from Cruzeiro, on loan. The 24-year-old player will strengthen the team from Paraná in the dispute of Srie A of the Brazilian Championship.

The winger came to be Cruzeiro’s starter in most of the games at the beginning of the year, but lost ground to Matheus Bidu during Serie B of the Brazilian Championship.

The youngster leaves the Minas Gerais team after the arrival of Marquinhos Cipriano, another direct competitor in the position. However, the 23-year-old has yet to make his debut for the club.

Passage by Cruise

Revealed by Mirassol-SP, Rafael arrived at Cruzeiro in 2018, but never managed to establish himself in the starting lineup. As such, he was borrowed on three occasions to gain experience. He has stints at Chapecoense (2020), Inter de Limeira-SP (2021) and Ponte Preta (2021).

In all, the left-back played 37 matches for the Raposa shirt – 30 of which this season, with one goal scored and four assists.

Rafael Santos’ last match with the celestial shirt was in the 1-0 defeat to Guarani, at the Earring of Gold da Princesa stadium, in Campinas, on July 9, for the 18th round of Serie B.