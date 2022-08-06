Couple in love with beer has a bar, its own brand and has already created more than 100 recipes for the drink – Pequenas Empresas Grandes Negócios

+



Júlia Fraga and Fábio Comolatti form a brewing couple. And they could already receive this title even before entering the craft beer market. It was because of their taste for drinking and the atmosphere of the bars that they found a way to undertake. In addition to being a couple, they are partners and are in front of the bar. Ambar Craft Beers and from the brewery TANK Brewpub, both in the neighborhood of Pinheiros, in São Paulo. And they produce their own labels.

Júlia Fraga and Fábio Comolatti: couple undertakes with beers for 6 years (Photo: Disclosure)

The couple had wanted to start a business for a long time, but they didn’t know which way to go. For Fraga, the desire came from home: her father is a small entrepreneur, owner of a commercial packaging printer, with whom she worked for a period. She knew, while working at IBM, in the Human Resources area, that it would be a passing thing and that her career would take the path of entrepreneurship.

The couple’s favorite outing was visiting bars, where they could drink beer and chat. When the craft beer market started to grow in Brazil, and the two had the opportunity to try some labels, they were delighted. “That’s where the idea came from. It was something that we liked a lot, a market that was in its infancy and we already had the will to undertake. Why not make a bar the way we would like it to exist?”, recalls the entrepreneur.

Not knowing very well where to start, they went to study. Graduated in administration, they sought courses to better understand the product, this time from a specialist point of view. They also traveled to the United States to get to know the local market, which serves as a great inspiration for Brazilian brewers.

They spent about three years structuring the business until, in 2016, they opened Ambar Cervejas Artesanais, focused on microbrew-produced beverages. The couple’s idea was to focus on the national market, at a time when other bars and restaurants were still opening up to Brazilian producers. The deal worked, and three years later, they felt it was time to take the next step.

“We started to see with the growth of the market that the way to go further was to produce our own beer. It is a very rich universe of creation, learning and acting as well”, he explains. They wanted to create something unique and offer a different experience for customers, as well as a space to drink beer. With Ambar’s learnings, they designed the TANK, in 2019.

After a long period of searching for a spot – they wanted a space next to another bar, to facilitate logistics – and the importation of service tanks from Holland, the renovation works on a house from the 1950s began in February 2018. 2020. Two weeks later, the lockdown began in the city. “It was very distressing. We did a whole project, but with the pandemic going on, we didn’t know what the scenario would be. We took a deep breath, swallowed and continued on, because there was no turning back,” he recalls.

The space houses the bar, the craft beer factory and a small shop, where customers can purchase the brand’s labels and other products, such as t-shirts and cups. To keep the original history of the property, the architectural project exposed the bricks and gave a new face to the slate floor. “We wanted to leave the references for the customer to feel at home and not in a cold factory environment. It is to enjoy a moment of relaxation, the coziness needed to exist”, he points out.

The TANK space, in Pinheiros (Photo: Disclosure)

All brand beers are made on site and it is possible to visit the factory to learn more about the beverage production process. The TANK has 20 rotating beer taps, with new products being constantly launched, in different styles and flavors. “We have already made more than 100 different recipes. Our brewmaster changes an ingredient and has a new end result, so we always have new things,” he explains.

Among the public’s favorites are Call me Juicy, sold at Ambar, a Juicy IPA with 7% alcohol content, referring to yellow fruits and light coconut, and Dank the Tank, a West Coast IPA with 6.5% alcohol content. made 100% with Strata hops, with aromas and flavors of passion fruit and cannabis flower. To celebrate two years of existence, TANK will launch Candy Candy beer in September, in a limited edition of just 200 bottles. With an alcohol content of 13%, the drink has notes of toffee, caramel, caramelized apple, maple and sherry and has been maturing since January in bourbon barrels.

Customers can visit the TANK factory and learn more about beer production (Photo: Disclosure)

One of the plans for the future of the brand is the expansion to other points of sale, such as restaurants. The couple is studying the logistics so as not to lose the quality of the products, with the sale of cans already taking place in the Dalva e Dito Marketby chef Alex Atala.

The entrepreneur believes that there is still a lot of room for new entrants in the craft beer market, despite the boom that has taken place in recent years. Customers are more familiar with products and more rigorous establishments in storage – but there is still an audience to conquer. “Most customers are tasting beer for the first time and it’s a one-way street. But no one lives only on mainstream or artisanal labels, each one finds its balance.”

