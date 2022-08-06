Credit Suisse confirms Chilov as CEO; Ivan becomes chairman

Credit Suisse has announced Marcello Chilov as its CEO for Brazil – putting an end to an interim that began in December, when José Olympio Pereira left the bank.

Chilov was acting co-CEO along with Ivan Monteiro, who becomes chairman of the wealth & investment banking – a position that keeps him in the relationship with the bank’s biggest customers and in the discussions of the macro business strategy.

The two executives will report to the CEO of the Americas and Investment Bank, Christian Meissner.

In addition to the position of CEO for Brazil, Chilov also remains the head of wealth management Latin America, a position he took over in March when the bank merged the Brazil and Latin America divisions.

In this other position, he reports to Francesco De Ferrari, global CEO of wealth management.

With 15 years of service, Chilov spent practically his entire career at Credit Suisse. He joined the bank in 2000, in the area of ​​risk management & prop trading and remained in this role until 2007. After a period outside the CS, he returned in 2014 as head of investment consulting (the team that allocates portfolios), position it held until 2018.

Subsequently, he was the head of the private products/transactions area until he became the head of the private sector in 2020, when a group of bankers left CS to found WHG.

CS manages approximately R$300 billion of clients in Brazil.