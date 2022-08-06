Cruzeiro announces new partial of tickets sold for game with Tombense

photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DAPress Cruzeiro fans promise another big party in Mineiro

Cruzeiro fans promise to have another big party in Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte. The celestial club announced, on the afternoon of this Friday (5/8), that more than 35,000 tickets have already been sold for the match against Tombense. The game will be this Saturday (6/8), at 19h, for the 22nd round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship.

Ticket sales started this Monday (1/8) for supporters. Commercialization for the general public was only released on the afternoon of this Thursday (4/8).

Ticket prices range from R$60 to R$150 (R$30 and R$75 at half).

The expectation that the Gigante da Pampulha will again receive a large audience. Below, see the table of audience and income for Cruzeiro as home team in Serie B this season.

Cruzeiro audiences as home team in Serie B

Brusque – 19,115

Londrina – 14,074

Guild – 21,831*

Sampaio Corra – 58,397

CRB – ​​42,004

Ponte Preta – 58,076

Sport – 39,032

Vila Nova – 34,957

Novorizontino – 46,890

Bahia – 49,066

*Independence game

Income values

– Yellow (Upper and Lower) – Integer: R$ 60.00; Sock: BRL 30.00

– Red (Upper and Lower) – Integer: R$ 100.00; Sock: BRL 50.00

– Purple (Bottom and Top) – Whole: R$ 150.00; Sock: BRL 75.00

– Orange (Upper and Lower) – Whole: R$ 60.00; Sock: BRL 30.00

Visiting fans will be able to buy their tickets, also through the website, for the Roxo Superior sector, Porto A, for R$ 150.00 for the full and R$ 75.00 for the half.