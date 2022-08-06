Cruzeiro receives Tombense in Mineiro in a direct confrontation for Serie B

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Against Tombense, Cruzeiro tries to keep 100% at home in Serie B

In direct confrontation for the access Srie A, Cruzeiro and Tombense measure outs this Saturday (6/8), at 19h, in Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte. The stage will be ready to host one of Raposa’s “key games” in this edition of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. More than 35,000 fans have already secured tickets in advance for the match for the 22nd round.

Cruzeiro is the isolated leader of the national competition, with 46 points – 14 more than Tombense, which occupies the 5th position in the table. In its domains, the celestial club won 100% of the games. On this Saturday, therefore, seek to maintain a positive record in the capital of Minas Gerais.

Team captain, Eduardo Brock said that the match against Gavio-Carcar will have the same level of difficulty found by the team that starred in the triumphs against Sport (2-1) and Bahia (1-0).

“It is very important that the fans understand that this game is as important as the others that have already played, such as Sport and Bahia, which are more traditional teams. This is a very important game for the league table and for our access. key,” he said.

How does the cruise arrive?

For the game, coach Paulo Pezzolano will not have the right-back Geovane Jesus, with a muscle injury in his left thigh, and the versatile Leonardo Pais, with an injury to his right foot. The two players have already started the recovery process, but will be absent in the next matches.

In addition to them, the Uruguayan coach will not be able to count on midfielder Joo Paulo and striker Jaj, who are still being delivered to the club’s medical department.

On the other hand, the novelty is due to the return of Eduardo Brock to the starting lineup. The defender was absent in the 0-0 draw with Brusque, at the Augusto Bauer stadium, in the last round, after serving an automatic suspension.

Without Geovane and Leo Pais, Pezzolano should have Rmulo on the side. However, if you do, he will have a less aggressive team on the right side. The other option would be to improvise Stnio on the right wing and promote Luvannor’s entry into the attack.

How does Tombense arrive?

Coach Bruno Pivetti will be able to count on the return of three holders for the commitment against Cruzeiro. Defender Joseph and forwards Everton Galdino and Kek were named for the game.

Joseph and Galdino were suspended in the 3-0 victory over Sampaio Corra, at Soares de Azevedo stadium, in Muria, in Zona da Mata. The tendency is for the defender to team up with Roger Carvalho. Everton, the team’s runner-up in Serie B, with four goals, returns to attack.

Kek, who did not face the team from Maranhão due to thigh pain, is recovered and can reappear in the starting lineup of Gavio-Carcar. For that, the striker will have to beat the competition of Jean Lucas.

CRUZEIRO x TOMBENSE

cruise

Rafael Cabral; Z Ivaldo, Lucas Oliveira and Eduardo Brock; Rmulo (Stnio), Pablo Siles, Neto Moura and Matheus Bidu; Stnio (Luvannor), Bruno Rodrigues and Edu.

Coach: Paulo Pezzolano.

tombense

Felipe Garcia; Manoel, Roger Carvalho, Joseph and Diego Ferreira; Rodrigo, Z Ricardo and Nen Bonilha; Everton Galdino, Jean Lucas (Kek) and Ciel (Bruno Mota).

Coach: Bruno Pivetti.

Place: Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte

date and time: Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 7pm

Reason: 22nd round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship

referee: Andr Luiz de Freitas Castro (GO)

assistants: Fabrcio Vilarinho da Silva (Fifa/GO) and Cristhian Passos Sorence (GO)

VAR: José Cludio Rocha Filho (Fifa/SP)

transmission: Premiere