Cruzeiro vs Tombense: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series b

Cruzeiro and Tombense face each other this Saturday, at 19:00 (Brasília time), at Mineirão. The match is valid for the 22nd round of the Campeonato Brasileiro Série B. ge tracks all bids in real time, with exclusive videos (click here to access). The Fox is on the way to achieving a record of victories as home team.

+ See the updated table of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship

Absolute leader of Serie B with 46 points and 100% home team (10 wins), Cruzeiro has the chance to open even more distance for the group that escorts the members of the G-4, since Tombense is in fifth place, and is 14 points from the Fox. If he succeeds, he will be close to a record as home team in the history of Serie B, tying with Criciúma (11 straight wins in 2012) and one of rival Atlético-MG, which reached 12 straight in 2006.

Tombense aims at a rapprochement with the G-4. The team started the round in fifth position, with 32 points. Carcará comes from an expressive victory against Sampaio Corrêa by 3 to 0, at Soares de Azevedo Stadium, in Muriaé and has not lost for three rounds.

Streaming: Premiere, with narration by Jaime Júnior and comments by Henrique Fernandes and Grafite; Janette Mara Arcanjo commands Central do Apito.

Cruzeiro – Coach: Paulo Pezzolano

Coach Paulo Pezzolano has absences for the right aisle. Geovane Jesus and Leo Pais are injured. Rômulo is the natural option, but it may be that the Uruguayan coach chooses another situation in the initial formation. In defense, Eduardo Brock returns, after serving a suspension. In the attack, the question remains who will be partner of the duo Bruno Rodrigues-Edu.

Likely lineup: Rafael Cabral; Zé Ivaldo, Lucas Oliveira and Eduardo Brock; Filipe Machado (Rômulo), Neto Moura, Pablo Siles and Matheus Bidu; Stênio (Luvannor), Bruno Rodrigues and Edu.

Who is out: Geovane Jesus, Léo Pais, João Paulo and Jajá (in the medical department); Willian Oliveira and Rafa Silva (transition).

hanging: Lucas Oliveira, Neto Moura, Paulo Pezzolano, Rafael Cabral, Rafael Santos and Willian Oliveira.

+ More Cruise news

2 of 4 Possible lineup of Cruzeiro against Tombense — Photo: ge Possible lineup of Cruzeiro against Tombense — Photo: ge

Tombense – Coach: Bruno Pivetti

Alvirrubro has added seven of the last nine points and is looking to close the gap to the top four in Serie B. The team has a challenging sequence in the next three games, against leader Cruzeiro, in Mineirão, Vila Nova- GO, who is in the Z-4, in Muriaé, and Vasco, a member of the G-4, in São Januário.

Coach Bruno Pivetti will have important returns. The versatile Joseph and forward Everton Galdino served automatic suspension for the third yellow card and should resume ownership. Keké, who was out of the match against Sampaio Corrêa, with thigh pain, is related and could also reappear in the team.

Probable lineup: Felipe Garcia; Diego Ferreira (David), Joseph, Roger Carvalho and Manoel; Rodrigo, Zé Ricardo and Jean Lucas (Nenê Bonilha), Everton Galdino, Keké (Jean Lucas) and Ciel

Who is out: Luan and Igor Henrique (injured)

hanging: : Igor Henrique, Rodrigo, Zé Ricardo, Ítalo Henrique, David, Diego Ferreira and Manoel

+ More news from Tombense

3 of 4 Probable lineup of Tombense for the game against Cruzeiro, for the 22nd round of the Brazilian Championship Series B — Photo: ge.globo Probable lineup of Tombense for a game against Cruzeiro, for the 22nd round of the Série B of the Brazilian Championship — Photo: ge.globo

Referee: André Luiz de Freitas Castro (GO)

André Luiz de Freitas Castro (GO) Assistant 1: Fabricio Vilarinho da Silva (FIFA/GO)

Fabricio Vilarinho da Silva (FIFA/GO) Assistant 2: Cristhian Passos Sorence (GO)

Cristhian Passos Sorence (GO) VAR: José Cláudio Rocha Filho (VAR-FIFA/SP)

José Cláudio Rocha Filho (VAR-FIFA/SP) Fourth referee: Ronei Candido Alves (MG)