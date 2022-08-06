Cruzeiro x Tombense: Mineiro receive show from Thiaguinho during game

photo: Minas Arena/Disclosure Thiaguinho performs in the uncovered parking lot (G1) of Mineiro

Stage of the duel between Cruzeiro and Tombense, for the 22nd round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship, Mineiro will host another great event this Saturday (6/8). The pagode singer Thiaguinho performs in the open parking lot of the stadium (G1), in a show on the tour Infinitefrom 4pm to three hours before the start of the game.

In addition to Thiaguinho, who is the main attraction, the event will be opened by singer Thiago Martins and DJ Biffaum.

Minas Arena has ensured that access to the Red and Yellow sectors – located next to the G1 parking lot, with entry from Avenida C – will not be compromised. That’s because the terrace works normally.

With the show in the open area, only covered parking will be operating.

BHTrans, a transport and transit company in Belo Horizonte, has not yet announced whether it will make any changes to control the flow of vehicles in the region.

Minas Arena also explained that the structure of the musical event is similar to that of the Pandora festival, held on July 23, during the duel between Cruzeiro and Bahia. On the occasion, Raposa beat the Bahian team 1-0, for the 1st round of the second round of Serie B.

Changes in the parking lot

Finally, Minas Arena recalled that this will be the last Cruzeiro game in which tickets for the covered parking will be sold in person. In the next games, the sale of tickets will be done exclusively in advance.

The new measure will take effect this Sunday (7/8), in the duel between Atltico and Athletico-PR, for the 21st round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship, at 19h, in Mineiro.

New information on parking ‘reservations’ will be published shortly by Mineiro.