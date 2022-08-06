Cruzeiro x Tombense: probable lineups for Serie B game

With a training session this Friday morning (5/8), at Toca da Raposa II, in Belo Horizonte, Cruzeiro closed the preparation to face Tombense. The match valid for the 22nd round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship will be played in Mineiro, this Saturday (6/8), at 19h.
In addition to them, the Uruguayan coach will not be able to count on midfielder Joo Paulo and striker Jaj, who are still being delivered to the club’s medical department.
On the other hand, the novelty is due to the return of Eduardo Brock to the starting lineup. The defender was absent in the 0-0 draw with Brusque, at the Augusto Bauer stadium, in the last round, after serving an automatic suspension.
Without Geovane and Leo Pais, Pezzolano should have Rmulo on the side. However, if you do, he will have a less aggressive team on the right side. The other most likely option is to improvise Stnio on the right wing and promote Luvannor’s entry into the attack.
Cruzeiro must play with Rafael Cabral; Z Ivaldo, Lucas Oliveira and Eduardo Brock; Rmulo, Neto Moura, Pablo Siles and Matheus Bidu; Stnio, Bruno Rodrigues and Edu.
tombense
Coach Bruno Pivetti will be able to count on the return of three holders for the commitment against Cruzeiro. Defender Joseph and forwards Everton Galdino and Kek were named for the game.
Kek, who did not face the team from Maranhão due to thigh pain, is recovered and can reappear in the starting lineup of Gavio-Carcar. For that, the striker will have to beat the competition of Jean Lucas.
The probable Tombense has Felipe Garcia; Manoel, Roger Carvalho, Joseph and Diego Ferreira; Rodrigo, Z Ricardo and Nen Bonilha; Everton Galdino, Jean Lucas (Kek) and Ciel (Bruno Mota).
Tombense occupies the 5th position, with 32 points – five from Grmio, the club that opens the G4. Cruzeiro, in turn, leads the national competition, with 46.