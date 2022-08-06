Cruzeiro x Tombense: probable lineups for Serie B game

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Cruzeiro ended the preparation for the game against Tombense in Mineiro

With a training session this Friday morning (5/8), at Toca da Raposa II, in Belo Horizonte, Cruzeiro closed the preparation to face Tombense. The match valid for the 22nd round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship will be played in Mineiro, this Saturday (6/8), at 19h.

For the game, coach Paulo Pezzolano will not have the right-back Geovane Jesus, with a muscle injury in his left thigh, and the versatile Leonardo Pais, with an injury to his right foot. The two players have already started the recovery process, but will be absent in the next matches.

In addition to them, the Uruguayan coach will not be able to count on midfielder Joo Paulo and striker Jaj, who are still being delivered to the club’s medical department.

On the other hand, the novelty is due to the return of Eduardo Brock to the starting lineup. The defender was absent in the 0-0 draw with Brusque, at the Augusto Bauer stadium, in the last round, after serving an automatic suspension.

Without Geovane and Leo Pais, Pezzolano should have Rmulo on the side. However, if you do, he will have a less aggressive team on the right side. The other most likely option is to improvise Stnio on the right wing and promote Luvannor’s entry into the attack.

Cruzeiro must play with Rafael Cabral; Z Ivaldo, Lucas Oliveira and Eduardo Brock; Rmulo, Neto Moura, Pablo Siles and Matheus Bidu; Stnio, Bruno Rodrigues and Edu.

tombense

photo: Divulgao/Tombense Bruno Pivetti should promote some changes in Tombense

Coach Bruno Pivetti will be able to count on the return of three holders for the commitment against Cruzeiro. Defender Joseph and forwards Everton Galdino and Kek were named for the game.

Joseph and Galdino were suspended in the 3-0 victory over Sampaio Corra, at Soares de Azevedo stadium, in Muria, in Zona da Mata. The tendency is for the defender to team up with Roger Carvalho. Everton, the team’s runner-up in Serie B, with four goals, returns to attack.

Kek, who did not face the team from Maranhão due to thigh pain, is recovered and can reappear in the starting lineup of Gavio-Carcar. For that, the striker will have to beat the competition of Jean Lucas.

The probable Tombense has Felipe Garcia; Manoel, Roger Carvalho, Joseph and Diego Ferreira; Rodrigo, Z Ricardo and Nen Bonilha; Everton Galdino, Jean Lucas (Kek) and Ciel (Bruno Mota).

Tombense occupies the 5th position, with 32 points – five from Grmio, the club that opens the G4. Cruzeiro, in turn, leads the national competition, with 46.