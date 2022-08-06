Dairy manufacturers have 10 days to explain use of whey in beverages and price increase — Português (Brasil)

Brasilia, 08/04/22 – Eight dairy manufacturers and distributors will have to provide clarification to the Ministry of Justice if they use whey (liquid left over in the cheese-making process) to produce dairy drinks. The companies were notified on Tuesday (2) by the National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon/MJSP), which is also investigating the composition of the milk sold and the increase in the prices of these products, which reached 29.28% in the last 12 months, according to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

With this measure, the Ministry of Justice also wants to know if consumers have clear information about the composition of the products, the nutritional values ​​and the content of the labels. All this so that the customer, at the time of purchase, does not confuse milk with milk drink, which is a cheaper product. Recently, publications in the press report that consumers have been confused when it comes to differentiating the two products on supermarket shelves and opting for dairy drinks at a more affordable price.

According to the latest survey of the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA), released by the IBGE, long-life milk accumulates a high of 29.28% in the last 12 months and 28.03% in 2022 alone.

Companies have 10 days to justify themselves to Senacon. If they have to respond to an administrative proceeding, they may have to pay fines of up to R$13 million if convicted.

Notified companies:

  • DANONE LTDA
  • ITALAC/GOIASMINAS INDÚSTRIA DE LATICÍNIOS LTDA
  • LACTALIS DO BRASIL COMÉRCIO, IMPORTAÇÃO E EXPORTAÇÃO DE LATICÍNIOS LTDA
  • LATICÍNIOS BELA VISTA LTDA (Piracanjuba)
  • DAIRY PORTO ALEGRE INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO S/A
  • NESTLÉ BRASIL LTDA
  • QUATÁ ALIMENTOS E LATICÍNIOS S/A
  • VIGOR ALIMENTOS SA

