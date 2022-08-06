Darwin Núñez opens with a goal, but Liverpool draw with Fulham

Playing away from home against Fulham, current champions of the English second division, Liverpool couldn’t get more than a 2-2 draw, in a game marked by the brilliance of the top scorers of each team: Mitrovic, on the home side; and Premier League debutant Darwin Núñez, on the visiting side.

Fulham surprised with an aggressive posture and held Liverpool in the first half, when they made it 1-0, with Mitrovic. In the second half, Darwin Núnez came off the bench and set the game on fire, equalizing in the 15th minute. When the comeback seemed imminent, Fulham’s Serbian striker shone again and converted a penalty to make it 2-1 for the hosts. In the end, Salah took advantage of Núñez’s pass to keep things even.

Liverpool will return to play for the Premier League only on the 15th (Monday), when they debut at home in the competition. The first game at Anfield Road is against Crystal Palace, at 16:00 (Brasília).

Fulham returns to the field next Saturday (13). Starting at 11 am (Brasília time), the team led by Marco Silva visits Wolverhampton at Molineux Stadium.

Liverpool’s Luís Diaz disputes the ball with Fulham players in Liverpool’s Premier League debut Image: Playback/Twitter/LFC

Fulham surprises and goes ahead

Playing at home, Fulham did not shrink from the current European and English runners-up. The home team adopted aggressive marking from the start, with all players, even Mitrovic – the most advanced of the 4-5-1 -, putting pressure on the opponent.

One of the goals was achieved right away: to avoid clear chances of a goal to Liverpool. Fulham lacked creativity in attack to threaten the visitors.

So much so that Liverpool’s first chance came just in the 14th minute of the game. Luís Díaz, came to swing the nets, taking advantage of a rebound. However, the bid was canceled by an offside before the Colombian’s shot.

Strong in defense, Fulham began to take more risks in attack from the 25th minute. At first, the chances were well repelled, but it didn’t take long for Mitrovic, the team’s top scorer, to leave his mark.

In the 32nd minute, Tete was launched at speed on the right and crossed at first, looking for the second post. Mitrovic climbed on Alexander-Arnold’s back, beat the marker at the top, and headed hard, with almost no angle, to open the scoring. Even without creating much, Fulham followed better on the field and sustained the partial victory until the break.

Mitrovic climbs on Alexander Arnold’s back to score Fulham’s first Image: Playback/Twitter/premierleague

Núñez enters and sets the game on fire

At seven minutes into the second half, an isolated play in midfield changed the history of the game. Thiago Alcântara felt an injury and forced Klopp to change the team. Elliot came in for the Spanish midfielder. The German coach also promoted the debut of Darwin Núñez, who replaced Firmino.

Before Núñez appeared for good, Fulham had a chance to expand. In the 11th minute, Kebano received it on the edge of the area and hit hard in the corner, far from Alisson’s reach. The ball exploded on the post, capriciously, and did not go in. Liverpool already balanced the actions at this point in the game.

At 15 minutes, the answer came. Salah, who had been absent from the game until then, made a good move on the right and crossed low to the middle of the area. Darwin Núñez played straight to the goal, but stopped in a good defense by Rodák.

Three minutes later, Liverpool repeated the dose, but this time it worked. Elliot played for Salah in depth. Again on the right, the Egyptian crossed to the middle looking for Darwin Núñez, who tried the letter once more. Now, the ball went up and gained more strength, taking away any chance of defense.

Three more minutes and Núñez almost turned the game around. After Liverpool’s move through the middle, the Uruguayan striker received in the penalty area and hit pressed. The ball even passed the goalkeeper, but not the defense, who took it over the line.

Mitrovic calls responsibility

Even cornered, Fulham did not succumb to pressure from Liverpool. Counting on an inspired day from Mitrovic, the hosts managed to score the second when the visitors looked closer to the turnaround.

In the 25th minute, the Serbian forward entered the area and tried to dribble past Van Dijk, who brought him down. The referee awarded a penalty, which was confirmed by VAR. Mitrovic himself hit hard and low. Alisson hit the corner, but couldn’t avoid the tie: 2 to 1.

Salah avoids defeat

Even without being in the best moment of the match, Liverpool sought an equalizer in the 35th minute. Alexander-Arnold threw in the area, the ball was deflected by the back and left at Núñez’s feet. He played for Salah, who completed for the goal, without a goalkeeper: 2 to 2.

The game was balanced, with no great chances. At 48, Henderson had the chance to give Liverpool the victory. He hit hard, from a distance, but the ball exploded on the crossbar.

Salah celebrates Liverpool’s equalizer against Fulham Image: Playback/Twitter/LFC

Datasheet

Fulham 2 x 2 Liverpool

Competition: English Premier League

Date: August 6, 2022

Place: Craven Cottage Stadium, London

Time: 8:30 am (from Brasilia)

Yellow cards: Tete and Reid (FUL)

goals: Mitrovic (FUL), 32 minutes into the 1st half; Darwin Núñez (LIV), at 18′, and Mitrovic (FUL), at 27′, and Salah (LIV), at 34 minutes of the 2nd half.

Fulham: Wheel; Tete, Tosin, Ream, Robinson; Reid (Duffy), João Palhinha, Kebano (Solomon), Reid and Andreas Pereira (Cairney); Mitrovic. Technician: Marco Silva.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk and Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho (Milner) and Thiago Alcântara (Eliott); Salah, Luis Díaz (Fábio Carvalho) and Roberto Firmino (Darwin Núñez). Technician: Jurgen Klopp.