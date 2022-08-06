“Data With”: check the cutoff dates to invest in stocks in August and earn with dividends

As of Monday (8), fourteen companies have cut-off dates (“date with”) scheduled during the month of August.
The investor who wants to guarantee the future receipt of dividends or interest on equity (JCP) announced by these companies must have the shares in their portfolio until the “date with”. As of the “ex-date”, whoever buys the papers will no longer be entitled to these proceeds.
On the August list, there are companies such as Irani (RANI3), Petrobras (PETR4), Vale (VALE3), AES Brasil (AESB3) and Itaúsa (ITSA4).
Remembering that dividends are not subject to Income Tax. In the case of interest on equity (JCP), 15% of IR is discounted on the gross amount paid by companies.
“Dividend” questions
Sergio Biz, an analyst focused on dividends and partner at GuiaInvest, explained to InfoMoney that “data com” and “data ex” are very important terms for the investor to organize himself in the search for passive income.
The “with date” indicates the last day the shareholder has to enter a share and receive the dividends or interest on equity that are being announced. If the shareholder buys and keeps the securities in the portfolio until the “with date”, he will receive the amounts on the agreed date. If the shareholder sells the shares before the “with date” or buys the shares after it, he will not be entitled to the earnings announced at the time.
The “ex date” represents the moment when the shareholder is no longer entitled to the dividends. On this date, the price of the shares undergoes a readjustment, discounting the value of the earnings. This is because the money distributed in the form of dividends or interest on equity leaves the company’s cash.
A mistake that many investors make and should be avoided is buying a stock that will pay dividends on a certain “date with” and selling it on the “ex date”, believing that they are getting the dividends for free – in fact, they are going out at zero. to zero.
to the customer’s taste
For those who like dividends, in August there are several options in different sectors to guarantee a “drip” this month, in September and even in October.
Commodities once again stole the show, offering rich profits to Petrobras and Vale shareholders. The “monster dividend” of R$6.73 per Petrobras preferred and common share is “dated with” on August 11th. The amount will be paid in two installments: the first on August 31 and the second on September 20, of up to R$3,366 per share.
According to market agents, more earnings from the oil company should still trickle in the second half of the year. If you are in doubt whether it is worth investing in Petrobras, check out details in the report below. But it’s worth remembering that diversification is power – so it’s better not to sell the house to bet all your chips on the earnings of a single company.
Another stock that still leads analysts’ recommended portfolios for dividends is Vale. The mining company has a “date with” also this month, next Thursday (11), and promises to deliver an income of up to R$ 3.57 per share, in dividends and interest on equity, in September. Remembering that this is the last time that Vale can pay dividends in 2022, considering that the company has not yet confirmed extraordinary dividends. Find out more in the report below:
And disappeared, but not forgotten, AES Brasil, Itaúsa and Cielo rose from the ashes. Companies have a “date with” this month for investors to guarantee some change in September and October.
Check out the full August “date with” list below:
Monday (8)
- Sector: Basic Materials / Packaging / Packaging
- Income type: dividends
- Gross total amount: BRL 23.625 million
- Value per share: BRL 0.0957 per share
- Date with: shares acquired until August 08, 2022
- Ex date (without right to earnings): August 09, 2022
- Payday: August 31, 2022
- Sector: Industrial Goods / Transport / Road Transport
- Income type: dividends
- Gross total amount: BRL 18.442 million
- Value per share: BRL 0.28 per share
- Date with: shares acquired until August 08, 2022
- Ex date (without right to earnings): August 09, 2022
- Payday: August 18, 2022
- Sector: Industrial Goods / Transport / Road Transport
- Income type: interest on equity
- Gross total amount: BRL 6.147 million
- Value per share: BRL 0.093 per share
- Date with: shares acquired until August 08, 2022
- Ex date (without right to earnings): August 09, 2022
- Payday: August 18, 2022
Tuesday (9)
AES Brazil (AESB3)
- Sector: Public Utility / Electricity
- Income type: dividends
- Gross total amount: BRL 52.877 million
- Value per share: BRL 0.107 per share
- Date with: shares acquired until August 9, 2022
- Ex date (without right to earnings): August 10, 2022
- Payday: September 30, 2022
Wednesday (10)
- Sector: Financial / Miscellaneous Financial Services
- Income type: interest on equity
- Gross total amount: BRL 224.209 million
- Value per share: BRL 0.083 per share
- Date with: shares acquired until August 10, 2022
- Ex date (without right to earnings): August 11, 2022
- Payday: September 23, 2022
Thursday (11)
Grendene (GRND3)
- Sector: Cyclic Consumption / Fabrics, Clothing and Footwear
- Income type: interest on equity
- Gross total amount: BRL 18 million
- Value per share: BRL 0.0199 per share
- Date with: shares acquired until August 11, 2022
- Ex date (without right to earnings): August 12, 2022
- Payday: August 31, 2022
Grendene (GRND3)
- Sector: Cyclic Consumption / Fabrics, Clothing and Footwear
- Income type: dividends
- Gross total amount: BRL 7.644 million
- Value per share: BRL 0.0085 per share
- Date with: shares acquired until August 11, 2022
- Ex date (without right to earnings): August 12, 2022
- Payday: August 31, 2022
- Total gross amount for dividends and interest on equity: BRL 87.8 billion
- Sector: Oil, Gas and Biofuels / Exploration, Refining and Distribution
- Income type: dividends
- Value per PETR3 share: BRL 2.94 per share
- Value per PETR4 share: BRL 2.94 per share
- Date with: shares acquired until August 11, 2022
- Ex date (without right to earnings): August 12, 2022
- Payday: August 31, 2022
- Sector: Oil, Gas and Biofuels / Exploration, Refining and Distribution
- Income type: interest on equity
- Value per PETR3 share: BRL 0.43 per share
- Value per PETR4 share: BRL 0.43 per share
- Date with: shares acquired until August 11, 2022
- Ex date (without right to earnings): August 12, 2022
- Payday: August 31, 2022
- Sector: Oil, Gas and Biofuels / Exploration, Refining and Distribution
- Income type: dividends
- Value per PETR3 share: BRL 3.366 per share
- Value per PETR4 share: BRL 3.366 per share
- Date with: shares acquired until August 11, 2022
- Ex date (without right to earnings): August 12, 2022
- Payday: September 20, 2022
- Total gross amount for dividends and interest on equity: $3 billion
- Sector: Mining / Metallic Minerals / Basic Materials
- Income type: dividends
- Value per share: BRL 2.033 per share
- Date with: shares acquired until August 11
- Ex date (without right to earnings): August 12, 2022
- Payday: September 1, 2022
- Sector: Mining / Metallic Minerals / Basic Materials
- Income type: interest on equity
- Value per share: BRL 1.54 per share
- Date with: shares acquired until August 11
- Ex date (without right to earnings): August 12, 2022
- Payday: September 1, 2022
Monday (15)
- Sector: Steel and Metallurgy / Basic Materials
- Income type: dividends
- Gross total amount: BRL 1.21 billion
- Value per GGBR3 share: BRL 0.71 per share
- Value per GGBR4 share: BRL 0.71 per share
- Date with: shares acquired until August 15, 2022
- Ex date (without right to earnings): August 16, 2022
- Payday: August 25, 2022
Metalúrgica Gerdau (GOAU3; GOAU4)
- Sector: Steel and Metallurgy / Basic Materials
- Income type: dividends
- Gross total amount: BRL 389 million
- Value per GOAU3 share: BRL 0.36 per share
- Value per GOAU4 share: BRL 0.36 per share
- Date with: shares acquired until August 15, 2022
- Ex date (without right to earnings): August 16, 2022
- Payday: August 26, 2022
Tuesday (16)
Engie Brasil (EGIE3)
- Sector: Public Utility / Electricity
- Income type: dividends
- Gross total amount: BRL 577.884 million
- Value per share: BRL 0.708 per share
- Date with: shares acquired until August 16, 2022
- Ex date (without right to earnings): August 17, 2022
- Payday: pending definition
Hermes Pardini (PARD3)
Sector: Health
- Income type: interest on equity
- Gross total amount: BRL 15.526 million
- Value per share: BRL 0.12 per share
- Date with: shares acquired until August 16, 2022
- Ex date (without right to earnings): August 17, 2022
- Payday: August 30, 2022
Wednesday (31)
- Sector: Financial / Financial Intermediaries / Banks
- Income type: interest on equity
- Value per BEES3 share: BRL 0.0206 per share
- Value per BEES4 share: BRL 0.0206 per share
- Date with: shares acquired until August 31, 2022
- Ex date (without right to earnings): September 1, 2022
- Payday: October 03, 2022
- Sector: Financial / Financial Intermediaries / Banks
- Income type: interest on equity
- Value per ITSA3 share: BRL 0.023 per share
- Value per ITSA4 share: BRL 0.023 per share
- Date with: shares acquired until August 31, 2022
- Ex date (without right to earnings): September 1, 2022
- Payday: October 03, 2022
- Sector: Financial / Financial Intermediaries / Banks
- Income type: interest on equity
- Value per ITUB3 share: BRL 0.01765 per share
- Value per ITUB4 share: BRL 0.01765 per share
- Date with: shares acquired until August 31, 2022
- Ex date (without right to earnings): September 1, 2022
- Payday: October 03, 2022
