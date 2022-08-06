“Data With”: check the cutoff dates to invest in stocks in August and earn with dividends

As of Monday (8), fourteen companies have cut-off dates (“date with”) scheduled during the month of August.

The investor who wants to guarantee the future receipt of dividends or interest on equity (JCP) announced by these companies must have the shares in their portfolio until the “date with”. As of the “ex-date”, whoever buys the papers will no longer be entitled to these proceeds.

In the August list, there are companies such as Irani (RANI3), Petrobras (PETR4), Vale (VALE3), AES Brasil (AESB3) and Itaúsa (ITSA4).

Remembering that dividends are not subject to Income Tax. In the case of interest on equity (JCP), 15% of IR is deducted from the gross amount paid by companies.

“Dividend” questions

Sergio Biz, an analyst focused on dividends and partner at GuiaInvest, explained to InfoMoney that “data com” and “data ex” are very important terms for the investor to organize himself in the search for passive income.

The “with date” indicates the last day the shareholder has to enter a share and receive the dividends or interest on equity that are being announced. If the shareholder buys and keeps the securities in the portfolio until the “date with”, he will receive the amounts on the agreed date. If the shareholder sells the shares before the “with date” or buys the shares after it, he will not be entitled to the earnings announced at the time.

The “ex date” represents the moment when the shareholder is no longer entitled to the dividends. On this date, the price of the shares undergoes a readjustment, discounting the value of the earnings. This is because the money distributed in the form of dividends or interest on equity leaves the company’s cash.

A mistake that many investors make and should be avoided is buying a stock that will pay dividends on a certain “date with” and selling it on the “ex date”, believing that they are getting the dividends for free – in fact, they are going out at zero. to zero.

to the customer’s taste

For those who like dividends, in August there are several options in different sectors to guarantee a “drip” this month, in September and even in October.

Commodities once again stole the show, offering rich profits to Petrobras and Vale shareholders. The “monster dividend” of R$6.73 per Petrobras preferred and common share is “dated with” on August 11th. The amount will be paid in two installments: the first on August 31 and the second on September 20, at up to R$3,366 per share.

According to market agents, more earnings from the oil company should still trickle in the second half of the year. If you are in doubt whether it is worth investing in Petrobras, check out details in the report below. But it’s worth remembering that diversification is power – so it’s better not to sell the house to bet all your chips on the earnings of a single company.

Another stock that still leads analysts’ recommended portfolios for dividends is Vale. The mining company has a “date with” also this month, next Thursday (11), and promises to deliver an income of up to R$ 3.57 per share, in dividends and interest on equity, in September. Remembering that this is the last time that Vale can pay dividends in 2022, considering that the company has not yet confirmed extraordinary dividends. Find out more in the report below:

And disappeared, but not forgotten, AES Brasil, Itaúsa and Cielo rose from the ashes. Companies have a “date with” this month for investors to guarantee some change in September and October.

Check out the full August “date with” list below:

Monday (8)

Sector: Basic Materials / Packaging / Packaging

Basic Materials / Packaging / Packaging Income type: dividends

dividends Gross total amount: BRL 23.625 million

BRL 23.625 million Value per share: BRL 0.0957 per share

BRL 0.0957 per share Date with: shares acquired until August 08, 2022

shares acquired until August 08, 2022 Ex date (without right to earnings): August 09, 2022

August 09, 2022 Payday: August 31, 2022

Sector: Industrial Goods / Transport / Road Transport

Industrial Goods / Transport / Road Transport Income type: dividends

dividends Gross total amount: BRL 18.442 million

BRL 18.442 million Value per share: BRL 0.28 per share

BRL 0.28 per share Date with: shares acquired until August 08, 2022

shares acquired until August 08, 2022 Ex date (without right to earnings): August 09, 2022

August 09, 2022 Payday: August 18, 2022

Sector: Industrial Goods / Transport / Road Transport

Industrial Goods / Transport / Road Transport Income type: interest on equity

interest on equity Gross total amount: BRL 6.147 million

BRL 6.147 million Value per share: BRL 0.093 per share

BRL 0.093 per share Date with: shares acquired until August 08, 2022

shares acquired until August 08, 2022 Ex date (without right to earnings): August 09, 2022

August 09, 2022 Payday: August 18, 2022

Tuesday (9)

AES Brazil (AESB3)

Sector: Public Utility / Electricity

Public Utility / Electricity Income type: dividends

dividends Gross total amount: BRL 52.877 million

BRL 52.877 million Value per share: BRL 0.107 per share

BRL 0.107 per share Date with: shares acquired until August 9, 2022

shares acquired until August 9, 2022 Ex date (without right to earnings): August 10, 2022

August 10, 2022 Payday: September 30, 2022

Wednesday (10)

Sector: Financial / Miscellaneous Financial Services

Financial / Miscellaneous Financial Services Income type: interest on equity

interest on equity Gross total amount: BRL 224.209 million

BRL 224.209 million Value per share: BRL 0.083 per share

BRL 0.083 per share Date with: shares acquired until August 10, 2022

shares acquired until August 10, 2022 Ex date (without right to earnings): August 11, 2022

August 11, 2022 Payday: September 23, 2022

Thursday (11)

Grendene (GRND3)

Sector: Cyclic Consumption / Fabrics, Clothing and Footwear

Cyclic Consumption / Fabrics, Clothing and Footwear Income type: interest on equity

interest on equity Gross total amount: BRL 18 million

BRL 18 million Value per share: BRL 0.0199 per share

BRL 0.0199 per share Date with: shares acquired until August 11, 2022

shares acquired until August 11, 2022 Ex date (without right to earnings): August 12, 2022

August 12, 2022 Payday: August 31, 2022

Grendene (GRND3)

Sector: Cyclic Consumption / Fabrics, Clothing and Footwear

Cyclic Consumption / Fabrics, Clothing and Footwear Income type: dividends

dividends Gross total amount: BRL 7.644 million

BRL 7.644 million Value per share: BRL 0.0085 per share

BRL 0.0085 per share Date with: shares acquired until August 11, 2022

shares acquired until August 11, 2022 Ex date (without right to earnings): August 12, 2022

August 12, 2022 Payday: August 31, 2022

Total gross amount for dividends and interest on equity: BRL 87.8 billion

BRL 87.8 billion Sector: Oil, Gas and Biofuels / Exploration, Refining and Distribution

Oil, Gas and Biofuels / Exploration, Refining and Distribution Income type: dividends

dividends Value per PETR3 share: BRL 2.94 per share

BRL 2.94 per share Value per PETR4 share: BRL 2.94 per share

BRL 2.94 per share Date with: shares acquired until August 11, 2022

shares acquired until August 11, 2022 Ex date (without right to earnings): August 12, 2022

August 12, 2022 Payday: August 31, 2022

Sector: Oil, Gas and Biofuels / Exploration, Refining and Distribution

Oil, Gas and Biofuels / Exploration, Refining and Distribution Income type: interest on equity

interest on equity Value per PETR3 share: BRL 0.43 per share

BRL 0.43 per share Value per PETR4 share: BRL 0.43 per share

BRL 0.43 per share Date with: shares acquired until August 11, 2022

shares acquired until August 11, 2022 Ex date (without right to earnings): August 12, 2022

August 12, 2022 Payday: August 31, 2022

Sector: Oil, Gas and Biofuels / Exploration, Refining and Distribution

Oil, Gas and Biofuels / Exploration, Refining and Distribution Income type: dividends

dividends Value per PETR3 share: BRL 3.366 per share

BRL 3.366 per share Value per PETR4 share: BRL 3.366 per share

BRL 3.366 per share Date with: shares acquired until August 11, 2022

shares acquired until August 11, 2022 Ex date (without right to earnings): August 12, 2022

August 12, 2022 Payday: September 20, 2022

Total gross amount for dividends and interest on equity: $3 billion

$3 billion Sector: Mining / Metallic Minerals / Basic Materials

Mining / Metallic Minerals / Basic Materials Income type: dividends

dividends Value per share: BRL 2.033 per share

BRL 2.033 per share Date with: shares acquired until August 11

shares acquired until August 11 Ex date (without right to earnings): August 12, 2022

August 12, 2022 Payday: September 1, 2022

Sector: Mining / Metallic Minerals / Basic Materials

Mining / Metallic Minerals / Basic Materials Income type: interest on equity

interest on equity Value per share: BRL 1.54 per share

BRL 1.54 per share Date with: shares acquired until August 11

shares acquired until August 11 Ex date (without right to earnings): August 12, 2022

August 12, 2022 Payday: September 1, 2022

Monday (15)

Sector: Steel and Metallurgy / Basic Materials

Steel and Metallurgy / Basic Materials Income type: dividends

dividends Gross total amount: BRL 1.21 billion

BRL 1.21 billion Value per GGBR3 share: BRL 0.71 per share

BRL 0.71 per share Value per GGBR4 share: BRL 0.71 per share

BRL 0.71 per share Date with: shares acquired until August 15, 2022

shares acquired until August 15, 2022 Ex date (without right to earnings): August 16, 2022

August 16, 2022 Payday: August 25, 2022

Metalúrgica Gerdau (GOAU3; GOAU4)

Sector: Steel and Metallurgy / Basic Materials

Steel and Metallurgy / Basic Materials Income type: dividends

dividends Gross total amount: BRL 389 million

BRL 389 million Value per GOAU3 share: BRL 0.36 per share

BRL 0.36 per share Value per GOAU4 share: BRL 0.36 per share

BRL 0.36 per share Date with: shares acquired until August 15, 2022

shares acquired until August 15, 2022 Ex date (without right to earnings): August 16, 2022

August 16, 2022 Payday: August 26, 2022

Tuesday (16)

Engie Brasil (EGIE3)

Sector: Public Utility / Electricity

Public Utility / Electricity Income type: dividends

dividends Gross total amount: BRL 577.884 million

BRL 577.884 million Value per share: BRL 0.708 per share

BRL 0.708 per share Date with: shares acquired until August 16, 2022

shares acquired until August 16, 2022 Ex date (without right to earnings): August 17, 2022

August 17, 2022 Payday: pending definition

Hermes Pardini (PARD3)

Sector: Health

Income type: interest on equity

interest on equity Gross total amount: BRL 15.526 million

BRL 15.526 million Value per share : BRL 0.12 per share

: BRL 0.12 per share Date with: shares acquired until August 16, 2022

shares acquired until August 16, 2022 Ex date (without right to earnings): August 17, 2022

August 17, 2022 Payday: August 30, 2022

Wednesday (31)

Sector: Financial / Financial Intermediaries / Banks

Financial / Financial Intermediaries / Banks Income type: interest on equity

interest on equity Value per BEES3 share: BRL 0.0206 per share

BRL 0.0206 per share Value per BEES4 share: BRL 0.0206 per share

BRL 0.0206 per share Date with: shares acquired until August 31, 2022

shares acquired until August 31, 2022 Ex date (without right to earnings): September 1, 2022

September 1, 2022 Payday: October 03, 2022

Sector: Financial / Financial Intermediaries / Banks

Financial / Financial Intermediaries / Banks Income type: interest on equity

interest on equity Value per ITSA3 share: BRL 0.023 per share

BRL 0.023 per share Value per ITSA4 share: BRL 0.023 per share

BRL 0.023 per share Date with: shares acquired until August 31, 2022

shares acquired until August 31, 2022 Ex date (without right to earnings): September 1, 2022

September 1, 2022 Payday: October 03, 2022

Sector: Financial / Financial Intermediaries / Banks

Financial / Financial Intermediaries / Banks Income type: interest on equity

interest on equity Value per ITUB3 share: BRL 0.01765 per share

BRL 0.01765 per share Value per ITUB4 share: BRL 0.01765 per share

BRL 0.01765 per share Date with: shares acquired until August 31, 2022

shares acquired until August 31, 2022 Ex date (without right to earnings): September 1, 2022

September 1, 2022 Payday: October 03, 2022

