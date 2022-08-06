Daughter of Lolita Rodrigues comments on her mother’s interview at Jô Soares, with Hebe and Nair Bello: ‘They had an enviable mood’ | Paraíba

Lolita Rodrigues’ daughter, Silvia Rodrigues, commented the mother’s remarkable interview with actresses and friends Nair Belo and Hebe Camargo, on “Programa do Jô” . Internet users rescued the video to honor Jô Soares, who died this Friday (5), at age 84, in São Paulo. ‘Lola’, 93 years old, Lives in João Pessoa since 2015 with his only daughter, and hasn’t given interviews in twelve years.

“They had an enviable humor as shown in an interview on Jô’s program. Lola and Nair spoke on the phone 8 to 10 times a day. They loved what they did”, he said.

Silvia also stated that her mother and Jô Soares were longtime friends and had already worked together. The news of Jô Soares’ death, therefore, was received with great sadness by Lolita, as confirmed by Silvia.

“She also worked with Jô at the time of TV Excelsior when she had a part in the program by maestro Simonetti. The news was received by her with great sadness”.

The interview with Nair Belo, Hebe Camargo and Lolita Rodrigues was originally shown in 2000, on “Programa do Jô”. In 2012, when paying tribute to Hebe, who died that year, Jô re-exhibited the images of the meeting. Watch the full interview on Globoplay.

In the networks, when recalling the moment, netizens called the interview “one of the best moments of Brazilian television” and “historical heritage”, in addition to saying that the presenter is “owner of the best interview on Brazilian TV”.

Jô Soares, presenter of “Programa do Jô”, shown on TV Globo from 2000 to 2016, had been hospitalized since July 28 at Hospital Sírio-Libanês, in the central region of São Paulo.

The burial and wake will be reserved for family and friends, at a date and place not yet announced. The cause of death was not disclosed. The announcement of the death was made by Flávia Pedra, Jô’s ex-wife, and confirmed in a note by the press office of Hospital Sírio-Libanês.

José Eugênio Soares was born in Rio de Janeiro on January 16, 1938. He was the only child of Orlando Heitor Soares and Mercedes Leal Soares from Paraíba. At the age of 12, he went to study in Switzerland, where he stayed until he was 17. There, he became interested in theater and concerts.

When he returned to Brazil, Jô Soares approached the theater and began his career, which has always had humor as a trademark.

Considered a pioneer of stand-up, he stood out for being one of the main comedians in the history of Brazil, participating in attractions that made history on TV, such as “A Família Trapo” (1966), “Planeta dos Homens” (1977) and ” Long live the Fat” (1981). Furthermore, he has written books and acted in 22 movies.