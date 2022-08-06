Deputy of Elmano Freitas will be physical therapist Renata Almeida

Renata Almeida (MDB) will be running for vice on the plate of Elmano Freitas (PT). The nomination was by former senator Eunício Oliveira (MDB). Elmano confirmed the nomination. Renata is 33 years old and is a physical therapist.

Elmano commented on the choice on Twitter: “I am honored to announce our candidate for vice-governor: Renata Almeida. A trained physical therapist, Renata, 33, works on social causes and projects to improve public health in the state. “

Candidate for senator, Camilo Santana (PT) commented on her: “He worked at the then Secretary of Development and Work, of the State Government, and in the management of the Shelter Unit for the Elderly, where he made important partnerships with the university and the private sector.”

Camilo also published that she is from Fortaleza and has two children: Lucas, 3 years old and Letícia, 2 years old.

“A strong woman who, along with Elmano, me and Lula, will fight to take care of people from Ceará, especially those who need it most,” added Camilo.

With information from Henrique Araújo and Carlos Holanda

