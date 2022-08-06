Details of the female protagonist are revealed

GTA 6 is being produced and in the meantime details are being revealed.

THE Rockstar Games is not revealing much about Grand Theft Auto 6 aside from the fact that it’s in development, but previous leaks have potentially helped fill in the gaps. Reliable leakers have made all sorts of claims about the game, saying that the next GTA franchise will be set in Vice City and will likely have two protagonists, a male and a female.

According to the website, addictsthe supposed protagonist is played by Alexandra Echavarri and the news on this subject was published on several international websites. In her resume, the actress Alexandra Cristina Echavarri ended up leaking that she is working as the main protagonist in a game of Rockstar Games. Later, after this information began to circulate on social media, the actress removed the reference to Rockstar, however, she kept the information that she would be a main protagonist in a future game from Take Two, the company’s owner.

We reported last month that sources close to the game’s production identified that the protagonist would be a Latina woman. As part of a report on Bloomberg’s Rockstar, the source revealed that the character will be part of a pair of bank robbers in a story influenced by real-life criminals Bonnie & Clyde.

Previously, female protagonists were only available as custom characters in GTA Online, never in the game’s single player campaigns. Rockstar co-founder, Dan Houser (who has since left the company), previously indicated that the company was considering a female lead as early as 2013.

The report also indicated that the release version of GTA 6 will start with fictional Miami and surrounding areas (presumably a return to Vice City), but will be updated with “new missions and cities regularly”. This release version apparently already includes more indoor locations than any game ever released before.

Check out the actress’ profile below: