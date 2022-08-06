Did you work in 2019? You may have FORGOTTEN MONEY from PIS/PASEP to receive; see how

Attention, worker! If you forgot or simply didn’t want to withdraw the salary bonus PIS/Pasep from previous years, know that it is still possible to redeem the resources.

Until December 29 of this year, it will be possible to redeem amounts from the 2019 and 2020 base year salary allowance. See how to perform the procedure below!

How to withdraw the 2019 PIS/PASEP salary bonus?

As this is a second chance to withdraw the amounts, law workers will have to make a formal request for reissue. In this way, the order can be made:

in person, with a photo document at one of the regional units of the Ministry of Labor to open an administrative appeal, or

by e-mail [email protected], replacing “uf” with the acronym of the state in which the worker resides.

Once the reissue request is made, the worker will have until December 29 to withdraw the money. However, if you do not redeem them, you will have to wait for the release of a new PIS/Pasep calendar.

How to withdraw the 2020 salary bonus?

The benefit was also deposited to holders who fit the eligibility requirements, so just look for the means of withdrawal from the financial institution in which you receive the benefit.

Remembering that the Federal Savings Bank is responsible for the PIS payments, aimed at employees of the private sector and Bank of Brazil manages Pasep transfers, intended for public servants.

Who is entitled to PIS/Pasep?

To have access to the benefit, the worker must meet the following criteria:

Be registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years;

Have received average monthly remuneration of up to two minimum wages during the base year;

Have exercised remunerated activity for at least 30 days, consecutive or not, in the base year;

Have the data updated by the employer in the Annual Report of Social Information (RAIS)/eSocial.

See how to query PIS by CPF

Get the app; Open the app and enter your CPF in the login area; Enter your Gov.br password; After entering, just go to the top corner of the screen, where the PIS details are; In the same application is the option to ask questions.

It is worth mentioning that you will need an account on Gov.br, if you don’t have one, just register with your full name, date of birth, e-mail and phone number. CPF. The PIS consultation by CPF can also be made through the Service Center, by number 158.