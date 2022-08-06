Director Shares Message He Received From Marvel Studios Head Kevin Feige

James Gunn also got in touch with them!

The abrupt cancellation of batgirl, a film that was already finished, took everyone by surprise. While many criticize the neglect that the Warner Bros. Discovery presented with those involved in the project, others — such as Simu LiuO Shang-Chi of Marvel Cinematic Universe – made fun of the problems of the HBO Max. Although Kevin Feige and James Gunntwo figures of great importance to the MCU, contacted the directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah to support them in this difficult time.

In an Instagram post, the director Adil El Arbi shared a screenshot of Feige’s email. The head of Marvel Studios regrets what happened, praising the work of the filmmaking duo – who even worked on Ms. Marvel.

Feige said:

“My friends, I had to contact you and let you know that we are thinking of you two. Because of the incredible news about the wedding (Congratulations!) and because of the disappointing news about Batgirl. I’m so proud of you for all the amazing work you do, particularly on Ms. Marvel, of course! I can’t wait to see what’s in store for you. Hope to see you soon.”

the answer of Adil El Arbi it was very succinct: “Thank you brother Kevin”.

Check out the screenshot of the email below:

Feige, however, was not the only one who contacted the directors. In another Stories, the filmmaker took the opportunity to thank all the messages of support he received, including Edgar Wrightdirector of In Escape Rhythm and Scott Pilgrim Against the World, and James Gunn in The Suicide Squad, Guardians of the Galaxyhey Peacemaker.

El Arbi said:

“Thanks for all the messages of support from people all over the world! Thanks to directors Edgar Wright and James Gunn! Your kind words and experience mean a lot and help us get through this difficult time. #BatgirlParaAVidaToda”

In a statement about the cancellation, the director duo expressed their sadness over the decision, as well as thanking the team that worked with them on the project. Leslie Grace, who would star in the film, also thanked the team and fans for their support. According to the official statement from Warner, the decision to cancel the film is part of new strategies and restructuring within the corporation, which is undergoing a merger process with Discovery.

