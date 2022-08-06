Doctors ask for repeal of spending ceiling to recover SUS

During a meeting this Saturday morning (6), organized by the campaign Doctors and Doctors with Lula, which was launched this week, health professionals asked for the repeal of the spending ceiling, implemented by the government of former President Michel Temer, through the Amendment Constitutional 55, in 2016.

“We need to prioritize the immediate repeal of the PEC do Teto, which stifled SUS (Unified Health System) resources. We will only have a universal, free and resolute SUS if we have an injection of resources”, said Paulo Câmara, from the Brazilian Association of Physicians and Doctors for Democracy (ABMMD).

Former Minister of Health, Senator Humberto Costa (PT-PE) also called for the end of the PEC established by Temer.

“We have a chronic problem, but one that has deepened in the governments of Temer and Bolsonaro, which is the lack of resources for the functioning of the SUS. The implementation of the Spending Ceiling PEC led to a huge loss of resources. On the other hand, we have to face as a serious problem facing the retention of exams and consultations, which happened as a result of the pandemic, zeroing this queue is a concern “, warned Costa.

For deputy Alexandre Padilha (PT-SP), former Minister of Health, the organization of the category strengthens Lula’s candidacy.

“In this campaign, we have two pillars. The first are those who vote for us for the legacy of President Lula, which is enormous. We here are aware of what Lula and Dilma did for the health of this country. The other pillar is the rejection of Bolsonaro. The part that recognizes the legacy we left needs to leave the house and talk to those who reject Bolsonaro and convince them that voting for Lula is the only way out for this country,” Padilha argued.

health first

A survey released by the Datafolha institute, in March this year, shows that for 22% of Brazilians, the country’s biggest problem is Health, ahead of the economy (15%), unemployment (12%) and inflation (11%). ).

