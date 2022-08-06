Does debt over 5 years not need to be paid?

After 5 years, the name is cleared again and the debt can no longer be collected in court, according to Serasa. know more

As much as debts with banks, such as credit cards or unpaid loans, expire in five years, the account does not cease to exist after that period and your financial life continues to be affected.

The maximum time that the CPF and the name of the debtor can be negative is five years, according to the Consumer Defense Code and the Civil Code. However, interest on the debt continues to run and the bank can continue to charge the debtor for the rest of his life.

In addition, even with a clean name, the debtor can keep it marked forever, which can make it difficult or prevent future attempts to access credit.

Debt expired, now what?

In summary, the name is cleared again and the debt can no longer be collected in court, according to Serasa. Thus, these situations, which are the harshest consequences that a defaulter can face, disappear after prescription.

The bank can send the name of the debtor, at any time from the due date, to the list of negatives of credit bureaus such as Serasa and SPC Brasil. In this way, the consumer will have several problems, such as getting loans and hiring a credit card.

Debt collected in court

Judicial collection occurs when the creditor takes legal action to demand the payment to which he is entitled. However, this charge can only be made within a period of five years. If this period is exceeded, the creditor will no longer be able to collect the debt in court.

In this way, if the defaulter does not pay the debt, he is failing to comply with a court order. In extreme cases, the court establishes the freezing of assets until the maximum debt is covered.

What happens after 5 years?

After five years, the financial institution can no longer charge in court. However, it can continue to charge the debtor through letters, calls or renegotiation proposals, as long as they do not occur in an abusive way.

Thus, in all attempts, the consumer can claim that his debt has expired and that he will not pay.

According to Serasa, after the debt expires, it no longer influences the score, which is the score calculated by the credit houses and which measures the degree of consumer default.

Therefore, it is possible that the score will increase after the debt expires, as there will be no more pending issues in the consumer’s record.

