Dog appears with snake wrapped around its snout and is saved after 30min; Look

A surprising video shows the encounter of a dog with a snake in the backyard of the house. Who managed to save him was Bruce Ireland, a snake hunter — and celebrity where he lives, in the San Diego region of the United States.

Bruce posted the video on his TikTok showing the unusual game between the dog and a snake, identified as a gopher, a non-venomous species. The animal’s owner called the hunter so that none of the animals were hurt, and everything ended up fine.

Ireland told Newsweek that she arrived at the scene when the snake had its mouth stuck in the dog’s mouth, while the rest of its body was wrapped around the dog’s face.

The content that was published on August 2 has, so far, more than 3.3 million views and around 268,000 likes on TikTok, however, the case took place in April.

In the caption, the American described: “Whenever they call me it’s for something interesting and this was a classic. The dog and the snake are fine as many people were surprised by the pup’s situation”.

Those who watched the video were surprised. There are many comments joking about the situation: “If it’s not a rope, then why in the form of a rope?”, said one netizen, referring to the dog’s hypothetical thinking. Another commented: “The snake must have been thinking: ‘Am I… am I dead?'”.

What happened was a mixture of luck and experience, as on his website, Bruce claims that his snake service is professional, even though it is free. Currently, the hunting party is available in all coastal areas of northern San Diego for the relocation of these unwanted animals.

The snake hunter works in a small group of volunteers who have taken on the mission of relocating this type of animal. The idea is to place them in remote places where they can live safe and sound.

He explained what might have gone wrong in the dog and snake meeting: “A dog when he is investigating uses his nose. This is what he does: he puts his nose to something that smells strange, looks strange, sounds strange. Not cats. The first thing felines do is kick you and jump back.”