Dollar drops 1.03% to BRL 5.167; Stocks close up 0.55%

The commercial dollar dropped more than 1% for the second day in a row and closed Friday at R$5.167. In turn, the Ibovespa, the main index of B3, the São Paulo Stock Exchange, rose in today’s session, ending the trading session with growth of 0.55%, at 106,471.92 points.

Like yesterday, the dollar continued to offset gains from Tuesday (2), when the currency soared. The movement of the dollar was also influenced by unemployment data in the United States and the prospect of the end of the cycle of interest rate hikes in Brazil.

The real uncharacteristically took off from its peers, boasting the second best overall performance in a short list of six currencies that beat the dollar on the day.

In weekly and monthly variations, the foreign currency fell by 0.14% and in annual terms, the currency fell by 7.34%.

The dollar value disclosed daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are going to travel and need to buy currency at exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

Stock market rose slightly

The Ibovespa, in turn, had a more timid movement, growing 0.55%. In weekly and monthly variations, the stock market rose 3.21%. In the annual, the variation was 1.57% positive.

The index was also impacted by the release of unemployment figures in the United States, which were better than expected.

In the view of the chief strategist at Avenue Securities, William Castro Alves, the data are negative for stocks at first, as they reinforce bets that the Federal Reserve should maintain a firmer monetary policy.

The biggest increase was from Braskem (BRKM5), which rose 3.70%. The negative highlight was Alpargatas (ALPA4), the brand that controls Havaianas, which plummeted 13.09%.

*With Reuters