Dorival Júnior does not make a mystery and reveals Flamengo’s lineup against São Paulo

Rubro-Negro faces Tricolor Paulista next Saturday, the 6th, at 20:30, in Morumbi, for the 21st round of the Brasileirão

O Flamengo is going through a great phase of the season. Won the last four games he played for Brazilian championshipwon the Corinthiansaway from home, for the first game of the quarterfinals of the Liberators cupand is still alive Brazil’s Cup.

This Saturday at 8:30 pm, the Flamengo enter the field to face the Sao Pauloin Morumbi, in a duel valid for the 21st round of the Brazilian championship. O red-black occupies the fifth place in the classification table, with 33 points conquered.

According to journalist Venê Casagrande, Dorival Junior already know who will send to the field to face the Sao Paulo. The lineup should be as follows: Santos, Matheuzinho, Fabrício Bruno, Pablo and Ayrton Lucas; Vidal, Diego and Victor Hugo; Chives, Marino and Lazarus.

Thus, Dorival Junior chose to spare the starting lineup, aiming at the return match, at Maracanã, against Corinthiansnext Tuesday (9).

The team chosen by the coach of the Flamengo is the same one who thrashed the Atlético-GOfor the 20th round of the Brazilian championship4-1, in Rio de Janeiro.