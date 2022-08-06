Eliezer, from BBB 22, undergoes an aesthetic procedure in Fortaleza; know which – Zoeira

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 1 hour ago Entertainment Comments Off on Eliezer, from BBB 22, undergoes an aesthetic procedure in Fortaleza; know which – Zoeira 1 Views

Eliezer, from BBB 22came to Fortaleza to perform, this Friday (5), surgeries of hair and beard transplant. The former BBB shared with his followers on Instagram moments before undergoing the procedure.

Eli commented that the hair gaps were uncomfortable and that he had wanted to have the surgery for a long time.

“I came to Fortaleza to do something I’ve always wanted to do. Have you noticed that my beard is very flawed? I have a futsal team in my face, two little hairs here and two others here. And my forehead has these inlets, and people think that It is baldness“, said.

read more

Maraisa

juliette freire

Eliezer had been using medication to treat the problem for a year, according to the doctor responsible for the procedure. The specialist also said that the treatment was positive, and that it is now possible to know which area should be treated surgically.

“I once went to kiss a girl, who said ‘we will never be able to have a child, because he will be bald’… Eliezer.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Beyond the Illusion: Davi and Isadora hatch a plan to deceive Iolanda and take money from the woman: “There is only paper here”

Entertainment Isadora will disguise herself and take the villain’s valuable suitcase Per Ana Lima 06/08/2022 …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved