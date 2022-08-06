Eliezer, from BBB 22, undergoes an aesthetic procedure in Fortaleza; know which – Zoeira

Eliezer, from BBB 22came to Fortaleza to perform, this Friday (5), surgeries of hair and beard transplant. The former BBB shared with his followers on Instagram moments before undergoing the procedure.

Eli commented that the hair gaps were uncomfortable and that he had wanted to have the surgery for a long time.

“I came to Fortaleza to do something I’ve always wanted to do. Have you noticed that my beard is very flawed? I have a futsal team in my face, two little hairs here and two others here. And my forehead has these inlets, and people think that It is baldness“, said.

read more

Eliezer had been using medication to treat the problem for a year, according to the doctor responsible for the procedure. The specialist also said that the treatment was positive, and that it is now possible to know which area should be treated surgically.

“I once went to kiss a girl, who said ‘we will never be able to have a child, because he will be bald’… Eliezer.